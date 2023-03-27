No, Harry Styles Did Not Call Emily Ratajkowski His 'Celebrity Crush' in Resurfaced Clip

The interview was filmed during the promotional cycle for One Direction's 2014 LP Four, when Styles spoke on his band mate Liam Payne's crush

By
Published on March 27, 2023 03:05 PM
Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski
Harry Styles; Emily Ratajkowski.

Leave it to Directioners to find ancient footage of Harry Styles talking about Emily Ratajkowski, filmed several years before the One Direction star was spotted kissing the actress.

But while a clip is now surfacing with many reporting that Styles, 29, once referred to Ratajkowski, 31, as his "celebrity crush," reports have been incorrect.

In the clip, filmed during the 2014 promotional run for One Direction's Four album, Styles actually claims that the Gone Girl star was band mate Liam Payne's celebrity crush at the time.

Around 5 minutes into the Telehit conversation with Payne, Styles, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson, interviewer Bárbara Islas asks the guys who their "celebrity crushes" are. Names like Emma Watson and Rihanna get mentioned and asked about, before Styles speaks on behalf of his bandmate Payne.

"Liam's been seeing..." Styles starts, before being jokingly interrupted by a band mate who says "Lindsay Lohan." The Grammy winner then continues his thought, saying quietly "Emily Ratajkowski from Gone Girl, that's who Liam [likes]."

"I've seen her but I haven't seen the film," Payne responded. "You know, we're taking it slow."

Styles' own answer came at the end of the chatter, when the interviewer turned to him and asked him who his crush was: "You know who I quite fancy — Emily Blunt."

While the clip continues to surface on social media, the version of it that fans are picking up is indeed doctored, as it cuts to Styles saying Ratajkowski's name right after the question is asked.

Ratajkowski has previously spoken about Styles, too. In a 2016 clip from Vanity Fair that's also making its rounds once again, the model and actress responded to a fan who asked if she and Styles can "f---ing date."

"I don't know, I'm not sure I believe in fans setting people up," she said. "I don't know if that's the way to find the best kind of relationship."

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Harry Styles, winner of the Artist Of The Year award on stage during The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)
Harry Styles at the 2023 Brit Awards. Dave J Hogan/Getty

While Styles may have supported his former bandmate's apparent admiration for Ratajkowski at the time, it seems he's grown to "fancy" her himself. This past week, the pair were spotted kissing in Tokyo in photographs and video obtained by The Daily Mail.

In the photos and video, Styles and Ratajkowski can be seen sharing several kisses with each other. The vocalist was captured wearing a white shirt with a black jacket and matching pants, while the High Low with EmRata host was seen rocking a pink and black jacket and a long black skirt.

At the time, Styles was in Japan for his Love on Tour concert run, which will pick up again in Denmark in May following a break. A representative for Ratajkowski did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on Saturday. A representative for Styles, meanwhile, had no comment when reached by PEOPLE.

One person who did comment on the photos, however, was John Legend, whose song "Dope" soundtracked their pair's kiss in Tokyo. "Making out to Dope. So dope 😎," Legend, 44, shared in a Twitter post, quipping in the caption of a similar Instagram post, "Happy to help."

