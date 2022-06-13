"This is really iconic. Not many of the current artists would have the confidence to go to The First Take," wrote one of Styles' fans in the video's YouTube comments

Harry Styles Delivers Unedited, One-Take Performance of 'Boyfriends' for The First Take on YouTube

Harry Styles is proving he doesn't need any production to deliver a great performance.

In a new video for Japanese YouTube series The First Take, Styles was accompanied by guitarists and backup singers to perform an unedited, one-take rendition of "Boyfriends" from his new album Harry's House.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Hello, I'm Harry, and this is 'Boyfriends' for The First Take," said the 28-year-old former One Direction member, donning a patterned pastel t-shirt, bright purple pants, and an oversized pink pearl necklace in a baby-blue-toned studio for the performance.

Harry Styles - Boyfriends Harry Styles | Credit: The First Take/Youtube

"Boyfriends / They think you're so easy / They take you for granted / They don't know they're just misunderstanding you / You, you're back at it again," Styles croons with soft, crisp vocals on the song's first verse while his background singers harmonize.

Following the performance, Styles offers a sweet smile and says, "Arigatō gozaimashita," which means "Thank you" in Japanese.

The musician's fans seemed to appreciate the unique take on the song, according to the video's YouTube comments. "This is really iconic. Not many of the current artists would have the confidence to go to The First Take," wrote one viewer. "It's THE ULTIMATE showcase. I am excited!"

"This is stunning. Boyfriends is already a lovely song, but this just elevated its beauty. Well done everyone," complimented another YouTube user.

Harry Styles 'Harry's House' Album Cover Harry Styles 'Harry's House' Album Cover | Credit: Columbia

Released as the 12th track on Harry's House, "Boyfriends" has received quite a bit of fanfare since the album dropped on May 20, as the song charted at No. 23 on the Billboard Hot 100 despite not being promoted as an official single.

Styles is one of few American artists to have performed on The First Take, and it's possible his decision to take Harry's House to a Japanese outlet could be informed by the inspiration behind the album's title.

"The album is named after Haruomi Hosono. He had an album in the '70s called Hosono's House, and I spent that chunk in Japan," he told Apple Music's Zane Lowe in May. "I heard that record and I was like 'I love that. It'd be really fun to make a record called Harry's House.'"

For more, pick up PEOPLE's new all-Harry Styles special edition, available now wherever magazines are sold.