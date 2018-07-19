Harry Styles Raised $1.2 Million for Charity with His Tour and Sold Nearly 1 Million Tickets

Harry Styles is retreating from the spotlight to work on new music after wrapping up his first solo tour, but the star is continuing to make an impact with his debut album.

According to Variety, the former One Direction singer’s shows raked in $1.2 million in charity donations through various contributions, Live Nation and local matches and the GLSEN PRIDE campaign. He also reportedly sold just under a million tickets.

The outlet adds that the star, his crew and fans also saved the equivalent of 13,200 water bottles throughout his 89 shows and also recycled more than 6,500 gallons of water from buses, offices, dressing rooms and backstage areas.

The “Sign of the Times” singer, 24, wrapped up his Harry Styles: Live on Tour run last weekend at The Forum in Los Angeles and got emotional as the show came to an end.

“This doesn’t happen to people like me very often at all, and there is one single reason why I get to do this job and it’s because of every single one of you,” Styles — who has been on tour since September — said during a heartfelt speech in which he thanked his loved ones and fans for their support.

“I thank you from the bottom of my heart. You have changed my life. I love you so much. Thank you, thank you, thank you from the bottom of my heart,” he added. “I’m gonna go away for a little while and make some more music, and then I’ll see you very soon. It’s been an honor to play in front of you every night … and thank you for trusting me by coming to a concert at all. Thank you.”

Styles also happily interacted with several of his loyal fans throughout the show. At one point, he called out a female fan from Rhode Island who’s attended several of his tour shows.

And later on, he gave a sweet shout-out to another who brought a homemade poster that read “I’m gay and I love you.”

“I mean, we’re all a little bit gay,” the singer told the fan as the audience cheered. “We’re all a little bit gay, aren’t we?”

He also helped a fan come out to her mom earlier this month at his San Jose concert. “He’s a proud supporter of the LGBTQ+ community and he’s made a lot of fans feel comfortable and proud to be who they are and I’m just one example of that,” the fan told BuzzFeed afterwards.