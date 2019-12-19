Harry Styles Lights Up the BBC Radio 1 Stage with a Cover of 'Juice' — and Lizzo Loves It

Add Harry Styles to Lizzo‘s legions of fans — and vice versa!

The 25-year-old “Lights Up” singer — who just released a new album, Fine Line, on Friday — covered the hip hop star’s song “Juice” for a performance at BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge this week.

The former One Direction member sported a white t-shirt with his name inside an outline of a heart, paired with suspenders and brown trousers as he belted out the lyrics to the popular track.

Styles made a few minor alterations to the song, like changing the word “bitch” to “Mitch,” referencing his guitarist, Mitch Rowland, as pointed out by Rolling Stone.

Lizzo, 31, took note of Styles’ cover, and shared a clip from the performance on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, writing, “This is so cute @harrystyles ily.”

The “Truth Hurts” singer also teased fans hoping for a collaboration between the two musicians.

“You know what this means right….?” she wrote on Twitter along with a clip of Styles’ cover of the song.

Image zoom Lizzo, Harry Styles Arik McArthur/WireImage; Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Image zoom Lizzo's Instagram Story Lizzo/Instagram

Image zoom Harry Styles Radio 1

RELATED: Harry Styles Addresses Questions About His Sexuality and ‘Sprinkling Nuggets of Sexual Ambiguity’

Of course, it wouldn’t be Lizzo’s first collaboration with another artist — she and Ariana Grande recently released a remixed version of “Good As Hell.”

During Styles’ interview with the BBC, he gushed over TIME‘s recently-named Entertainer of the Year.

“I just think she’s amazing,” he said of the Grammy nominee. “She’s one of the most exciting artists working now for sure. She’s exactly what you want an artist to be, which is themselves.” Lizzo retweeted a GIF of his kind words, along with the comment, “*melts*”

You know what this means right….? 😏😉 @Harry_Styles pic.twitter.com/gU3FIWGaTl — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) December 19, 2019

RELATED: Harry Styles Performs Surprise Duet with Stevie Nicks After Release of New Album Fine Line

In his set, Styles also sang two singles from Fine Line, “Adore You” and “Lights Up,” as well as Sir Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmas Time”.

Styles celebrated his sophomore solo album’s release with a performance at The Forum in Los Angeles — and brought out Stevie Nicks of Fleetwood Mac for a surprise duet of her song “Landslide” at the concert.

Styles is set to perform at a secret location in London on Thursday.