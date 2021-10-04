Harry Styles Confirms His Hit Song 'Watermelon Sugar' Is, in Part, 'About the Female Orgasm'

Harry Styles is coming clean about the NSFW meaning of his hit song "Watermelon Sugar."

On Friday, while on a stop as part of his Love on Tour concert series in Nashville, Tennessee, the 27-year-old musician explained the meaning behind the song to fans, as seen in video footage taken by an attendee and shared by a Styles' fan account on Twitter.

The former One Direction member is seen preparing to sing the song from the stage at Bridgestone Arena when he tells the crowd, "This song is about ... it doesn't really matter what it's about," later adding, "It's about, uh, the sweetness of life."

After singing the first few lines of the track, Styles then pauses, before he admits the other meaning that the single's lyrics hold.

"It's also about the female orgasm, but that's totally different. It's not really relevant," he tells the crowd, prompting fans to roar with cheers and applause.

"Watermelon Sugar" was originally released in November 2019 and comes from Styles' second album, Fine Line, which dropped a month later.

The song features sultry lyrics that hint at a double entendre, including, "Tastes like strawberries / On a summer evenin' / And it sounds just like a song / I want your belly / And that summer feelin' / I don't know if I could ever go without."

Styles has played coy about the song's subject in the past. In an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe around the time his second LP was released, Styles' was asked by Lowe, 48, if the track was about "the joys of mutually appreciated oral pleasure," to which he replied, "Is that what it's about? I don't know," with a smile.