Harry Styles Confirms He Appears Nude on His Upcoming Album Artwork: 'It's Me and I Am Naked'

Harry Styles is baring it all.

The “Lights Up” singer, 25, confirmed in a Sirius XM Hits 1 interview that the artwork for his upcoming album, Fine Line, features none other than Styles himself posing in the nude.

While he first teased the radio hosts by telling them he “allegedly” posed nude for the vinyl version of the album, he quickly admitted the truth.

“It’s me and I am naked,” he confirmed.

The artful cover features Styles posed against a yellow background with his feet dipped into a large pink human heart, while the musician’s legs are crossed and his hand is draped across his tattooed torso.

Styles first revealed the cover art last Thursday with a video on his Twitter, with fans reacting enthusiastically to the release of the Dec. 13 album, and especially to the photos of Styles included with the vinyl edition.

“HE’S SO CASUAL WITH THIS AS IF I’M NOT HYPERVENTILATING INTO A BAG AT THE MOMENT,” one tweeted, while another fan commented, “YOU ARE NAKED SIR, YOU ARE ACTUALLY NAKED I SWEAR YOU ARE NAKED AND SO INDECENT I’M FREAKING IN L O V E.”

“ISTG if I see anyone complaining about him being naked…no one questions Michelangelo about David being naked and he standing tall and proud in Florence. Human body is art and Harry’s is FINE ART,” one fan added.

Styles has released three singles leading up to Fine Line, with “Adore You” on Friday being his most recent.

The former One Direction member spoke about the influences for his upcoming album with Rolling Stone in August, saying it was “all about having sex and feeling sad.”

The singer also revealed that he used psychedelics when creating his album, telling the outlet that he “Did a lot of mushrooms.”

“We’d do mushrooms, lie down on the grass, and listen to Paul McCartney’s Ram in the sunshine,” he added.

Fine Line comes after Styles split with this ex-girlfriend, model Camilla Rowe, in July 2018. Styles and Rowe, 33, had been dating for about a year, and many songs on his newest album are inspired by her.

Styles told Rolling Stone music is where he feels most comfortable expressing personal relationships, saying that “it feels right.”

“Music is where I let that cross over,” he said. “It’s the only place, strangely, where it feels right to let that cross over.”