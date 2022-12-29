Harry Styles Celebrates Christmas with Mom Anne, Sister Gemma and Her Boyfriend at Home in London

Anne Twist took to Instagram this week to share a smiling selfie with Harry, Gemma and her boyfriend, Michal Mlynowski

By
Published on December 29, 2022 11:40 AM
Harry Styles Spends Christmas with His Mom, Sister and Sister’s BF in England
Anne Twist, Gemma and Harry Styles, Michal Mlynowski. Photo: Anne Twist/instagram

Harry Styles was home for Christmas.

The "As It Was" superstar's mom Anne Twist took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a series of snaps from their family's Christmas celebration, including a smiling selfie of her spending time with Harry, 28, and his sister, Gemma, as well as Gemma's boyfriend, Michal Mlynowski, at home in England.

Twist's Instagram post features photos of a cozy fireplace accompanied by festive decor, a candlelit holiday dinner spread, the selfie with her loved ones hanging outdoors and their tinsel-adorned Christmas tree. "Christmas 2022 🥰🎄❤️," she captioned the photos.

For the group selfie, Harry donned a blue hoodie, a yellow jacket and black gaiter by The North Face as well as sunglasses with some of his hair pulled back and secured by a clip. Alongside him, Anne wore sunglasses and a white beanie, Gemma sported a black jacket with a tan hat and Michal wore a navy jacket.

Harry and his mom seem to have a tight-knit relationship. In September, Twist defended her son from critics of his performance in the film Don't Worry Darling via her Instagram Story.

"If you can't say something nice, don't say anything at all," she wrote at the time. "I'm astounded and saddened by the vitriolic comments on here to be honest. I enjoyed a film. If it's not your cup of tea don't go..."

"If you don't like me .. please don't follow me. Simple," Twist concluded.

Twist's message arrived a day after she went to go see the film in a movie theater in Paris.

Sharing a snap posing with a handful of friends outside the venue and another of her smiling next to the movie's poster, Twist wrote, "First time in the French cinema .. first day showing .. 'Don't Worry Darling' you were excellent!" She added that she "really enjoyed from start to finish."

Don't Worry Darling is available to stream on HBO Max.

