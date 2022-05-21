Harry Styles carried Ukraine's flag while singing his song "Sign of the Times" during his sold-out One Night Only in New York concert on Friday evening

Harry Styles Shows His Support for Ukraine By Carrying Country's Flag During N.Y.C. Concert Stop

HARRY STYLES KICKS OFF APPLE MUSIC LIVE WITH ‘ONE NIGHT ONLY IN NEW YORK’ PERFORMANCE

Harry Styles is standing with Ukraine.

The singer, 28, took part in his sold-out One Night Only in New York concert on Friday evening, where he performed all 13 tracks from his new album, Harry's House, as well as some classic fan favorites.

Towards the end of his set, when he performed his popular tune "Sign of the Times" from his debut eponymous LP, Styles grabbed a Ukrainian flag from a fan and carried it around onstage with him as he belted the song.

At one point during the performance, the former One Direction member — who wore a heart-patterned shirt and black leather pants — held the flag up with one hand as he gripped his microphone with the other.

Styles later also took a pride flag from another attendee, which has become a regular feature during his concerts.

The "Love of My Life" singer's Friday show came a day after his Thursday performance for Today at Rockefeller Center saw him singing in the rain. That crowd was one of the biggest ever for the daytime series, according to the NBC anchors.

Styles previously worked with Ukrainian director Tanu Muino for the music video for "As It Was," the first single off of the new album.

His latest show of support for Ukraine comes about as Russia's attack on the country continues after their forces launched a large-scale invasion on Feb. 24 — the first major land conflict in Europe in decades.

Details of the fighting change by the day, but hundreds of civilians have already been reported dead or wounded, including children. Millions of Ukrainians have also fled, the United Nations says.

The invasion, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, has drawn condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.

With NATO forces massing in the region around Ukraine, various countries have also pledged aid or military support to the resistance. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for peace talks — so far unsuccessful — while urging his country to fight back.