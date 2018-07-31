Harry Styles and Model Camille Rowe Split After One Year Together

Harry Styles and Camille Rowe Kevin Mazur/Getty; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Harry Styles is single again!

The “Sign of the Times” singer, 24, recently split from model Camille Rowe, 28, PEOPLE confirms.

According to the New York Post‘s Page Six (who was first to report the news), the former couple ended their relationship “shortly after” the singer wrapped up his world tour earlier this month. A rep for Styles declined to comment.

The exes reportedly met through mutual friend Alexa Chung, and Rowe was spotted by fans attending several of his performances over the last few months.

Rowe was seen singing and dancing along in the audience at Styles’ last show at The Forum in Los Angeles, where her ex got emotional on stage.

“This doesn’t happen to people like me very often at all, and there is one single reason why I get to do this job and it’s because of every single one of you,” Styles — who had been on tour since September — said during a heartfelt speech in which he thanked his loved ones and fans for their support.

“I thank you from the bottom of my heart. You have changed my life. I love you so much. Thank you, thank you, thank you from the bottom of my heart,” he added. “I’m gonna go away for a little while and make some more music, and then I’ll see you very soon. It’s been an honor to play in front of you every night … and thank you for trusting me by coming to a concert at all. Thank you.”