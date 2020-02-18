Harry Styles Pays Tribute to Caroline Flack at BRIT Awards Days After Being Mugged at Knifepoint

Harry Styles kept it classy and cool on the red carpet of the 2020 BRIT Awards Tuesday, just days after he was mugged at knifepoint over the weekend.

PEOPLE confirms Styles, 26, was robbed while out in London on Friday night when he was approached by a man with a knife who demanded cash from the “Fine Line” singer.

A source told the Mirror Online, which first reported news of the mugging, that Styles “played it pretty cool, quickly giving the assailant cash, keeping himself and the guy calm and getting the situation over with.”

The Metropolitan Police confirmed to PEOPLE that “officers were contacted on Saturday, 15 February regarding the incident which happened at 23.50hrs on Friday, 14 February” in the reported area.

They added that “the victim was not injured however, cash was taken from him,” and said that no arrests have been made, though the investigation is ongoing.

Despite the incident, Styles appeared to be in good spirits as he graced the red carpet at the 2020 BRIT Awards.

Styles will be performing at the event and is also up for British male solo artist and British album of the year at the ceremony, which is being held at The O2 Arena in London.

Image zoom Harry Styles Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Wearing a double-breasted Gucci suit, Styles accessorized the look with a lace collar and pearl necklace alongside a black ribbon pin that many are speculating is a tribute to his late ex Caroline Flack who died by suicide over the weekend.

The former Love Island host, who stepped away from the popular U.K. series after she was charged with assault in December 2019, was found dead at her apartment on Saturday, according to The Sun and the Daily Mail.

“We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February,“ read a family statement given to the U.K.’s Press Association. “We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time.“

In a statement to PEOPLE, a spokesperson for ITV said, “Everybody at Love Island and ITV is shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news. Caroline was a much-loved member of the Love Island team and our sincere thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends.“

Flack’s lawyer, Paul Morris, also gave a statement to PEOPLE, saying, “I am utterly devastated at Caroline’s passing and cannot comment further about matters, including the criminal proceedings, at the moment. My thoughts are with Caroline’s family as we respect their privacy at this very sad and difficult time.“