Harry Styles Leads Madison Square Garden in 'Happy Birthday' Singalong to James Corden — Watch

James Corden just got a birthday shoutout from none other than Harry Styles!

The "As It Was" singer, 28, took a moment during his sold-out concert Monday night at New York City's Madison Square Garden to wish his longtime pal a happy 44th birthday.

"There is a friend of mine tonight, it's his birthday, his name is James," Styles told the audience, as they erupted in cheers before breaking into an impromptu version of "Happy Birthday."

For Corden's part, he seemed moved by his buddy's grand gesture.

"I can't believe you did this H! It was the best part of my birthday. Thanks to everyone at MSG for joining in! ❤️❤️❤️," Corden captioned a video of the crowd serenading him, where Styles is currently amid a 15-night residency at the New York institution through Sept. 20.

Styles and Corden have a history of teaming up for fun in New York City.

In May, the two knocked on apartment doors in Brooklyn to film a DIY music video for "Daylight" — a song from Styles's most recent album Harry's House, which came out on May 20.

The journey to make the video, and the final result, aired in a segment on The Late Late Show with James Corden. After getting turned down by Brooklyn residents several times, the two eventually found four roommates whose sunny apartment provided the perfect location.

"I can't stress this enough. This was all James's idea," Styles joked as he filmed the video from the small apartment's bathroom. "I was in [Dunkirk] a Christopher Nolan movie! Now this is my dressing room. Should we just scrap it? Is it too late to just do a Carpool Karaoke?"

The famous friends are also not afraid to show their love for one another.

In 2017, Styles memorably kissed Corden during a special Carpool Karaoke Christmas installment.

"Wow, I did not expect that for Christmas," Corden joked with Styles after the lip-lock ended.

And lest anyone thing Styles's affection for Corden isn't lasting, the singer has a tattoo reading "Late Late" below the center of his bicep — one that he got live after losing out on a game of "Tattoo Roulette" on the CBS late night show.