Harry Styles Will Perform Two 'One Night Only' Concerts in New York and London for Harry's House Release

If you missed out on tickets for Harry Styles' North American Love On Tour dates, you may have another chance to see him — if you act fast.

On Monday, the 28-year-old "Watermelon Sugar" performer announced two special "One Night Only" concerts set to take place in New York and London later this month to celebrate the release of his third studio album Harry's House.

The first concert, billed as "One Night Only in New York," will go down May 20 — the day Harry's House drops — at UBS Arena on Long Island and "see Harry performing songs from the album for the first time ever," per a press release.

Tickets for the show will be available for $25 including taxes and fees, and American Express Card Members can register for American Express Early Access powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan between May 2 and May 3 at 7 p.m. EST to gain access to the presale on May 5 from 9-11 a.m. EST. Other fans can register for Ticketmaster's General Verified Fan Presale and purchase tickets on May 5 at 12 p.m. EST.

Styles will then have a few days to trek over to the United Kingdom for "One Night Only in London," which will be held at the O2 Academy Brixton on May 24. Tickets for the show are available to American Express Card Members, O2 Priority members, and fans who pre-order Harry's House on May 10, while general tickets go on sale the following day, May 11, at 10 a.m. GMT.

While the North American dates of Styles' Love On Tour wrapped in November 2021, he'll continue the tour next month in Europe before heading to Latin America in November and then Australia and New Zealand in February. Given that he's playing two nights at London's Wembley Stadium, which seats at least 75,000 fans, this summer, the musician's intimate "One Night Only" show at the less-than-5,000 capacity O2 Academy Brixton will likely sell out quickly.

Styles released "As It Was," the lead single and music video from Harry's House, in April. During the former One Direction member's headlining Coachella sets the same month, he performed the live debuts of previously unheard album tracks "Boyfriends" and "Late Night Talking."