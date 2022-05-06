Harry Styles' new shows come in support of his upcoming album Harry's House

Harry Styles Announces New Love on Tour Dates, Including 10 Shows Each in N.Y.C. and Los Angeles

If you haven't had a chance yet to catch Harry Styles' Love on Tour, fear not — the star has just added more than 30 new dates.

The "As It Was" singer, 28, announced a new leg of his arena tour, which comes after a sold-out, 42-date run in 2021.

The new dates will see Styles spend multiple nights in five different North American cities in support of his third album Harry's House, which comes out on May 20.

Love on Tour 2022 will begin in Toronto on Aug. 15, and will make 10 stops at New York City's Madison Square Garden, five stops in Austin, Texas, and five stops in Chicago before wrapping in November with 10 shows at Los Angeles' Kia Forum.

Joining him throughout the tour are supporting acts Madi Diaz, Blood Orange, Gabriels, Jessie Ware and Ben Harper.

Styles is coming off a whirlwind year, but is showing no signs of slowing down. After a headlining set at the Coachella music festival last month, he's gearing up for even more Love on Tour dates worldwide, starting in Glasgow on June 11.

He also recently announced two One Night Only shows, in New York and London, in which he'll play Harry's House in its entirety.

Fans can register for Ticketmaster's Verified Fan presale here until May 19, and tickets will go on sale to the general public on May 26 at 12 p.m. local time here.

See below for the Love on Tour 2022 dates.

Mon Aug. 15 –Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena is Harry's House^

Tue Aug. 16 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena is Harry's House^

Sun Aug. 28 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry's House*

Thu Sep. 01 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry's House*

Fri Sep. 02 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry's House*

Sat Sep. 03 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry's House*

Wed Sep. 07 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry's House*

Thu Sep. 08 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry's House*

Sat Sep. 10 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry's House*

Wed Sep. 14 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry's House*

Thu Sep. 15 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry's House*

Wed Sep. 21 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry's House*

Sun Sep. 25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center is Harry's House~

Mon Sep. 26 – Austin, TX – Moody Center is Harry's House~

Wed Sep. 28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center is Harry's House~

Thu Sep. 29 – Austin, TX – Moody Center is Harry's House~

Sun Oct. 02 – Austin, TX – Moody Center is Harry's House~

Thu Oct. 06 – Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry's House#

Sat Oct. 08 – Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry's House#

Sun Oct. 09 – Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry's House#

Thu Oct. 13 – Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry's House#

Fri Oct. 14 – Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry's House#

Mon Oct. 31 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry's House+

Wed Nov. 02 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry's House+

Fri Nov. 04 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry's House+

Sat Nov. 05 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry's House+

Mon Nov. 07 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry's House+

Wed Nov. 09 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry's House+

Fri Nov. 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry's House+

Sat Nov. 12 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry's House+

Mon Nov. 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry's House+

Tue Nov. 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry's House+

Support Key

^Madi Diaz

*Blood Orange

~Gabriels

#Jessie Ware