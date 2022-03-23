Harry's House will be Harry Styles' third album, and his first since 2019's Fine Line

Harry Styles Announces New Album Harry's House Is Coming in May

The third time's the charm for Harry Styles.

The Grammy-winning "Watermelon Sugar" singer has announced his third album, titled Harry's House, will be released on May 20. The record will contain 13 songs, according to a press release.

Styles, 28, shared the new album cover on social media, which features him standing on the ceiling of an upside-down living room beside a loveseat, a chair and a side table.

The star stands with a pensive look on his face in blue pants and a flowing white top with pink accents, including a collar.

He also released a trailer for Harry's House, which featured him stepping onto the stage in an empty theater and smiling into the camera as a cutout of a house is pulled up around him.

Though Styles' inspiration for the album's title remains uncertain, it borrows its name from the 1975 Joni Mitchell track "Harry's House/Centerpiece," which is featured on her album The Hissing of Summer Lawns.

Styles has long been a fan of Mitchell's, and told Rolling Stone in 2019 that he "was in a big Joni hole" while making Fine Line. The star said he was so taken with her 1971 classic Blue, that he even tracked down the woman who built Mitchell's dulcimers in the 1960s and had her build one for him to use on his album.

The highly anticipated new project is the star's first new music since his second album, Fine Line, was released in December 2019.

The album topped the Billboard Hot 200 charts, and spawned popular singles including "Adore You," "Watermelon Sugar" and "Lights Up."

Since then, he's stayed busy with his Love on Tour concert series, which wrapped its U.S. dates in December, and his budding film career.

The One Direction alum recently appeared in a cameo in Marvel's Eternals, and has several more films in the pipeline, including My Policeman and Don't Worry Darling, directed by girlfriend Olivia Wilde. He also recently launched the beauty brand Pleasing.