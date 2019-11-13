Harry Styles Announces 2020 'Love On Tour' for Upcoming Fine Line Album

Harry Styles is going on tour!

On Wednesday, the British singer announced that he would be embarking on a lengthy world tour next year to promote his upcoming album, Fine Line.

“I CAN’T WAIT TO SEE YOU!!,” the 25-year-old wrote in one of his many announcement tweets, sharing some poster artwork for “Love On Tour.”

Image zoom Harry Styles tour poster Columbia Records

The tour will kick off in April 2020 with several locations in the U.K., before extending across Europe and into Russia. During the first leg of his tour, he will be joined by rising pop artist King Princess, known for the song “1950.”

“I’m so excited to be supporting my sis @Harry_Styles,” the musician wrote on Twitter. “I’m fully hard and excited to destroy the stadiums of Europe with my bro.”

At the end of June, Styles will hop across the pond for his U.S. and Canada locations, which will run from June 26 through Sept. 5. Indie singer Jenny Lewis will open the North American tour dates.

The “Lights Up” singer wraps up his tour with three stops in Mexico at the start of October, accompanied by Jamaican reggae singer Koffee.

Earlier this week the former One Direction member also announced on social media that his new album will be titled Fine Line, and will be released Dec. 13. He also released a sneak peek at the album’s cover, which is also featured on the tour’s poster-work.

Taken by a fish-eye lens, the cover shows Styles in a pastel blue and pink room, with his hip cocked, wearing high-waisted ivory trousers and a barely buttoned magenta shirt.

Prior to revealing the album’s title and artwork, the singer opened up in a Rolling Stone profile titled “Sex, Psychedelics and the Secrets of Stardom,” about the inspiration behind the music on the anticipated LP — saying it was “all about having sex and feeling sad” following his split from French model Camille Rowe in July 2018.

Tickets for “Love On Tour” go on sale to the general public on Friday, Nov. 22. For each ticket sold, one dollar will be donated to charity.