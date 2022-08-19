Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Leave N.Y.C. Restaurant Together Ahead of Singer's 15 Nights at MSG

Harry Styles kicked off the North American leg of his Love on Tour 2022 last weekend with two nights at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto

By
Published on August 19, 2022 11:27 AM
Harry styles and Olivia Wilde go for a date night in New York City at RubiRosa Pizza Bar
Photo: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are taking on the Big Apple!

Ahead of his 15 nights of performances at Madison Square Garden, Styles, 28, was seen with Wilde, 38, in New York City on Thursday, as his Love on Tour 2022 continues its North American leg.

The stars were seen strolling separately during the day, before reuniting for dinner at Rubirosa in Manhattan.

Both Styles and Wilde kept it casual during their solo strolls, with the "As it Was" singer seen wearing an orange sweatshirt with the logo from his beauty brand, Pleasing, paired with athletic shorts, sneakers, a backwards baseball cap and sunglasses.

The Don't Worry Darling director was also low-key, wearing a neutral tee, jeans and sunglasses for her walk.

Later that evening, the couple was seen leaving the Italian restaurant in Lower Manhattan together. Styles stepped out in a white eyelet top and brown pants, his hair pulled back in a clip, while Wilde wore a navy blue top with a blue floral midi skirt and sneakers.

EXCLUSIVE: Harry styles and Olivia Wilde step out on separate paths in the city as they are both seen walking around New York City
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde. WavyPeter/SplashNews.com (2)

Styles and Wilde met on set of their upcoming film, Don't Worry Darling, in September 2020, which casts the former One Direction member alongside Florence Pugh. Months later, the two made their public debut as a couple at a wedding in January 2021.

A source told PEOPLE in May that the stars are "more serious than ever" about their relationship.

Since they were first linked, the couple has been "finding ways to make things work" amid busy schedules for both," the source said at the time.

"What might have seemed like a fling initially, is now a committed relationship," the insider added.

Styles has been busy touring Europe this summer following the release of his third solo album, Harry's House, on May 20. He kicked off his North American shows by playing two nights at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto before his 15 night stint at Madison Square Garden, with performances set from Saturday through September 21.

Later this fall, he will play multiple nights in Austin, Chicago and Los Angeles.

While on tour late last year, Wilde frequently showed her support for the "Golden" singer. She attended his first show in Las Vegas on Sept. 4, and was spotted at multiple concerts following.

"She was so happy and dancing all night!" an eyewitness told E! News at the time. "It was very cute. She was singing along to almost every song and having a good time with the people she was with."

Related Articles
Harry Styles and girlfriend Olivia Wilde looked all loved up while out for a stroll after enjoying lunch together on Sunday afternoon
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's Relationship Timeline
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 06: Olivia Wilde arrives at the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By GucciLos Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Harry Styles attends the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy ) Steve Granitz/FilmMagic; Kevin Mazur/Getty
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Are 'More Serious Than Ever,' Source Says
Harry Styles Announces New Love on Tour Dates
Harry Styles Announces New Love on Tour Dates, Including 10 Shows Each in N.Y.C. and Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 06: Olivia Wilde arrives at the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By GucciLos Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Harry Styles attends the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy ) Steve Granitz/FilmMagic; Kevin Mazur/Getty
Every Single Time Olivia Wilde Has Been Supportive of Boyfriend Harry Styles
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles in Italy
Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles Spotted for First Time Since She Was Served Papers by Jason Sudeikis
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 06: Olivia Wilde arrives at the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By GucciLos Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Harry Styles attends the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy ) Steve Granitz/FilmMagic; Kevin Mazur/Getty
Harry Styles Says He 'Had a Wonderful Experience Being Directed' by Girlfriend Olivia Wilde
Justin Bieber performs onstage during the "Justice World Tour" at Pechanga Arena on February 18, 2022 in San Diego, California.
Justin Bieber Postpones Three Shows This Week Due to 'Non-COVID Related Illness'
Harry Styles Sends Lizzo Flowers After 'About Damn Time' Snatches His No. 1 Spot
Harry Styles Sends Lizzo Flowers After 'About Damn Time' Snatches His No. 1 Spot
Lizzo performs during her 'Cuz I Love You Too Tour' at Radio City Music Hall on September 22, 2019 in New York City.
Lizzo Announces Headlining 'Special' Tour That'll Kick Off This Fall: 'So Excited'
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney spotted hand in hand as they were heading to the Madison Square Garden where John is performing in New York City
John Mulaney and Olivia Munn Hold Hands in NYC Ahead of His Standup Show
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis
Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde's Relationship Timeline
harry styles
Harry Styles Performs in the Rain as Fans Flood Rockefeller Center for 'Today' Show Concert
CARRIE UNDERWOOD ANNOUNCES RETURN TO THE ROAD WITH “THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR” Randee St. Nicholas.
Carrie Underwood Reveals Dates for The Denim & Rhinestones Tour with Special Guest Jimmie Allen
Don't Worry, Darling
Florence Pugh and Harry Styles Share a Steamy Kiss in Olivia Wilde's 'Don't Worry Darling' Teaser
Prince Harry plays polo in a championship final match with is team Los Padres and wins it all at the Santa Barbara Polo Club
Prince Harry Wins a Polo Match in California, Plus Harry Styles, Pink, Camila Cabello and More
Harry Styles
Harry Styles Drops Single 'As It Was,' His First New Music in 2 Years — Listen Now!