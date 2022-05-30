Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Are 'More Serious Than Ever,' Source Says
A year and a half into their romance, Harry Styles and girlfriend Olivia Wilde are "more serious than ever," a source tells PEOPLE.
The singer, 28, and Wilde, 38, met on the set of their film Don't Worry Darling back in September 2020. They first stepped out as a couple while attending a wedding together in January 2021.
Since then, they've been "finding ways to make things work" amid busy schedules for both. "What might have seemed like a fling initially, is now a committed relationship," the source says.
"Harry is very smitten," the insider adds. "Olivia has very much brought out his romantic side. He also has tremendous respect for her when it comes to work. He would love to work with her again. They both support each other's careers."
Earlier this month, while chatting with Howard Stern for the latter's SiriusXM show, Styles was asked about Wilde and falling "in love" on a movie set. He instead, praised Wilde's directorial skills.
RELATED VIDEO: Olivia Wilde Shows Support for Harry Styles' New Beauty Brand on Instagram: 'I Find This Very Pleasing'
"Acting is very uncomfortable at times. I think you have to trust a lot," he said, adding, "Being able to trust your director is a gift."
RELATED: Harry Styles Reveals He's 'Not' a Sushi Roll 'Guy' Despite Writing 'Music for a Sushi Restaurant'
And Wilde equally praised her boyfriend's work ethic: When she debuted the trailer for Don't Worry Darling at CinemaCon, she called the project "ambitious" and said that Styles' performance is "truly a revelation" during her presentation.
Now, as Styles prepares to tour his new album, Harry's House, the source tells PEOPLE the couple is enjoying spending time together in his native England, where people "respect their privacy."
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
London is also where Wilde's ex-fiancé, Jason Sudeikis, is currently living to film his hit Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso. The former couple shares two children: Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5.
"Jason is still filming in London, so his and Olivia's kids live there too," says the source. "They co-parent. They don't always agree on everything, but being great parents is both of their focus. They want their kids to be happy and thrive."
- Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn Recalls His Most 'Surreal' Behind-the-Scenes Experience with Vecna
- NASCAR Driver Austin Dillon's Life on and Off the Track Profiled in Reality Series — Watch Trailer
- Kaley Cuoco Isn't Currently on Board for Another Flight Attendant Season: 'The Plane Has Landed'
- Drew Baldridge and Wife Katherine Expecting First Baby Together — See the Sweet Photos!