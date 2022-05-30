Harry Styles is "very smitten" with actress and director Olivia Wilde, who he met on the set of their upcoming film Don't Worry Darling

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Are 'More Serious Than Ever,' Source Says

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 06: Olivia Wilde arrives at the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By GucciLos Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Harry Styles attends the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy ) Steve Granitz/FilmMagic; Kevin Mazur/Getty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 06: Olivia Wilde arrives at the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By GucciLos Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Harry Styles attends the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy ) Steve Granitz/FilmMagic; Kevin Mazur/Getty

A year and a half into their romance, Harry Styles and girlfriend Olivia Wilde are "more serious than ever," a source tells PEOPLE.

The singer, 28, and Wilde, 38, met on the set of their film Don't Worry Darling back in September 2020. They first stepped out as a couple while attending a wedding together in January 2021.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Since then, they've been "finding ways to make things work" amid busy schedules for both. "What might have seemed like a fling initially, is now a committed relationship," the source says.

"Harry is very smitten," the insider adds. "Olivia has very much brought out his romantic side. He also has tremendous respect for her when it comes to work. He would love to work with her again. They both support each other's careers."

Earlier this month, while chatting with Howard Stern for the latter's SiriusXM show, Styles was asked about Wilde and falling "in love" on a movie set. He instead, praised Wilde's directorial skills.

RELATED VIDEO: Olivia Wilde Shows Support for Harry Styles' New Beauty Brand on Instagram: 'I Find This Very Pleasing'

"Acting is very uncomfortable at times. I think you have to trust a lot," he said, adding, "Being able to trust your director is a gift."

And Wilde equally praised her boyfriend's work ethic: When she debuted the trailer for Don't Worry Darling at CinemaCon, she called the project "ambitious" and said that Styles' performance is "truly a revelation" during her presentation.

Now, as Styles prepares to tour his new album, Harry's House, the source tells PEOPLE the couple is enjoying spending time together in his native England, where people "respect their privacy."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

London is also where Wilde's ex-fiancé, Jason Sudeikis, is currently living to film his hit Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso. The former couple shares two children: Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5.