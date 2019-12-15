Harry Styles Addresses Questions About His Sexuality and 'Sprinkling Nuggets of Sexual Ambiguity'

Image zoom Harry Styles Tristan Fewings/Getty

Fans have long had questions about Harry Styles’ sexuality — and the star is baffled.

In a new interview published by The Guardian, the British singer, 25, was asked to address his sexuality as many of his fans believe he’s dropped hints over the years. Some supporters were reminded of pride flags when they saw the sleeve for Styles’ new album Fine Line. Others referenced his recent interview, in which a collaborator recalled telling Styles to “date amazing women, or men, whatever.”

“Um. I guess I have been asked? But, I dunno. Why?” Styles responded, explaining that he doesn’t quite understand why people feel the need to ask.

“It’s not like I’m sitting on an answer, and protecting it, and holding it back. It’s not a case of: I’m not telling you because I don’t want to tell you. It’s not: ooh this is mine and it’s not yours,” he said. “It’s: who cares? Does that make sense? It’s just: who cares?”

Speaking specifically about his work, Styles noted that he makes artistic choices not to try and signify anything about his sexuality, “but because I think it looks cool.”

“Am I sprinkling in nuggets of sexual ambiguity to try and be more interesting? No,” he said. “I tend to make decisions in terms of collaborators I want to work with. I want things to look a certain way. Not because it makes me look gay, or it makes me look straight, or it makes me look bisexual, but because I think it looks cool.”

Styles added, “And more than that, I dunno, I just think sexuality’s something that’s fun. Honestly? I can’t say I’ve given it any more thought than that.”

The star also opened up about his androgynous sense of style.

“What women wear. What men wear. For me, it’s not a question of that. If I see a nice shirt and get told, ‘But it’s for ladies.’ I think: ‘Okaaaay? Doesn’t make me want to wear it less though,’ ” he said. “I think the moment you feel more comfortable with yourself, it all becomes a lot easier.”

“A part of it was having, like, a big moment of self-reflection. And self-acceptance,” Styles shared. “I think it’s a very free, and freeing, time. I think people are asking, ‘Why not?’ a lot more. Which excites me.”