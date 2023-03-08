Harry Styles Says He 'Accidentally' Posted Viral IG Photo of Himself Wearing a One Direction Shirt

Harry Styles didn't mean for fans to see a recent photo of himself wearing a One Direction t-shirt.

On Sunday night, the "As It Was" singer-songwriter, 29, posted a selfie from the gym to his Instagram Story, in which he wore a black t-shirt adorned with photos of his former bandmates — Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Liam Payne — that was sold as merchandise during One Direction's Up All Night Tour throughout 2011 and 2012.

Fans were excited to see Styles donning the t-shirt, but he later deleted the photo — and explained why while performing at his Love On Tour concert in Auckland, New Zealand on Tuesday.

In a video from the show that's since been shared to social media, he said, "I guess some of us have secrets."

"Maybe, like some people, you want to keep something to yourself, and maybe one day you will accidentally post it to your Instagram Story," continued Styles, as the crowd responded with excited laughter.

The Grammy winner's followers weren't the only people to catch the selfie though. In a video shared to social media, a fan asked Horan about the photo while meeting the "Heaven" singer, 29, in London this week.

"Oh yeah, I've seen that. Yeah, I just got told about it," he said with a chuckle.

One Direction. Dave M. Benett/Getty

Tomlinson has also had One Direction on his mind recently. In an interview with The Times published last month, the 31-year-old musician revealed the band's split left him "mortified," but he noted that he'd "be up" for a reunion.

"When One Direction split up, I was mortified, I was absolutely gutted," Tomlinson told the outlet. "I was a bit bitter, I suppose because it just felt like another loss to me. But I've a better understanding of things now, and there's not as much anger. It is what it is."

"Getting back together at some point is hard to imagine right now," he added. "But I'd be surprised if we lived out our lives and didn't have a moment where we had a reunion, or whatever you want to call it. I'd be up for that."