Harry Hains' Mom Honors Him Ahead of Posthumous Album: 'He Was a Role Model for Living Authentically'

Jane Badler is honoring her late son Harry Hains's legacy.

When the Australian actor, musician and model died on Jan. 7 at the age of 27, he left behind "some beautiful bodies of work," Badler says. Now, it's her mission to release them.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Harry lived and breathed this," Badler tells PEOPLE of his music. "There was nothing more important in his life than his visions, and I really believe he was a visionary. He was ahead of his time. He was incredibly charismatic. All of the people that came into his orbit were touched and moved by him and were able to live their own lives more fearlessly."

"So for me, I guess it's not even a choice," she continues. "There's something that's urging me on. It's almost as if Harry is still hanging around somewhere, and saying, 'Mom this has to be done, and it has to be told.'"

Last month, Badler, 66 — an actress who has appeared in the NBC miniseries V, Falcon Crest, The Highwayman, Cleudo, Australian soap opera Neighbours and the Mission: Impossible TV series — and her team released the first single from Hains' bodies of work, "Good Enough," off his forthcoming posthumous album, A Glitch In Paradise.

Image zoom Harry Hains Candice Ghai

On Wednesday, they debuted the official animated video for the song, and which PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the clip.

"That song is about not being good enough and for everyone out in the world that feels that they're not good enough," Badler says. "The literal interpretation is a love affair and a love affair that never seems to be able to get off the ground. I think for Harry, maybe that was part of his feelings because he struggled with addiction and demons that maybe kept him from ever really getting the love that he so desperately wanted."

Created by Badler's other son Sam Hains, the video transports viewers into the world of Hains' character ANTIBOY, a gender fluid robot from the future.

"ANTIBOY, the android, is in a forest and it's a beautiful, but strange paradise," Badler says. "In it, there are androids that are trying to connect in this strange place that's not like another world. They're trying to connect, and they keep floating away. This is the first video which my son has worked on, and I think it's just so beautiful."

A Glitch In Paradise will further explore the world of Hains's stagename, ANTIBOY, as he re-lives his mistakes in order to try to correct them and find happiness. But ANTIBOY experiences glitches and gets stuck in an endless loop of heartache, inspired by a past relationship of Hains'.

"Harry created ANTIBOY as a reaction against being seen as either a boy or a girl because Harry hated labels," Badler says. "He didn't want people to look at him as gay or straight or gender fluid, which is ultimately what he saw himself as."

"He represented the idea that all things that we believe are illusions, the idea of gender, the idea of sexuality, the idea of race, they're all social constructs," she adds. "So he created this kind of ultimate universe in the future that questions, 'What if you have no race?' He felt that there should be true equality. I think now more than ever, it's very timely."

Creating this alternate universe was special to Hains, who Badler says "came out of the womb a different vibration."

"It was almost as if this planet earth was not really where Harry was meant to be," she says. "As a child, he went to school one day, the first day, and he went up on the monkey bars and started meowing like a kitten. Everyone thought, 'Who is this kid?' I mean, he just was not of this world. I think because he felt so isolated, he felt so different, he felt like he never fit in so he had to create these fantasy characters and come up with this vision because he didn't want other people to feel that way."

Since Hains was little, Badler says she always tried to be open and accepting of his differences. In his pre-teens, she found a letter in his room written to him from a boy saying what a great kisser he was.

"Even though I'm super open-minded, I remember being like, 'Oh my God,'" she says. "I'll never forget his dad [Stephen Hains]. It took him a little longer to come around to Harry, Harry was so unusual and flamboyant. I just remember he went to his formal, he was like 17 and he came out in a dress with makeup. I remember Stephen went over to him and went, 'You look so pretty.' And that's just so beautiful. All we wanted was for him to be happy."

Image zoom Harry Hains, Sam Hains, Jane Badler and Stephen Hains courtesy Jane Badler

Though Hains was certainly a role model for living fearlessly, he had his own struggles. His death on Jan. 7 of fentanyl intoxication followed a years-long battle with a sleeping disorder called Idiopathic Insomnia.

"It was an inexplicable inability to sleep, and it started as a child," Badler says. "Because of that, in his formative years, he had phobias and disassociation because he couldn't sleep. That was kind of the beginning of his writing. He wrote a lot of poetry in order to cope with that."

Badler says that Hains saw a "very renowned brain doctor" who did tests and found that his brain's alpha waves were "three levels above what's normal."

"Maybe if he'd gone to a monastery up high in the mountains with monks for about two years of meditation, maybe he would've gotten some sleep," Badler says. "I don't know. I think it was just a genetic malfunction in his brain and hence, ANTIBOY, a robot with a malfunction, a glitch. So all of his genius came from his own demons and phobias."

In addition to A Glitch In Paradise, Badler says they have a second album, poetry, screenplays and a pilot of Hains' that they plan to release.

"It's really funny when you hear things when someone's alive versus when they're not alive," Badler says. "You hear it differently. I think that I always felt that he was really, really talented, but somehow hearing his music now, it feels even more of the future and needs to be heard and just quite beautiful. The thing about Harry was every single thing he did was connected to his heart. I think that's the genius in it."

In order to move forward from her son's death, Badler says she's inhabiting his fearlessness and trying to tell his story in the "hope that others can be helped or soothed" if they're going through struggles of their own.

"I think a lot of us try so desperately to save our children," she says. "I think there's a lot of guilt and a lot of shame around the fact that often we can't. When I say save, someone has to want to be saved. Someone has to want to change. Mental illness is very difficult to battle, and all we can do is be there for them. We always were that with Harry. I think the thing that I've learnt is that it's like a train going off the tracks, you just cut off sometimes, no matter what you do, no matter how hard you try, you can't stop it going off the tracks. We just have to love ourselves and not be so difficult with ourselves when we have children that struggle and suffer."

Image zoom Harry Hains and his mom Jane Badler courtesy Jane Badler

As to what she misses most about her son, Badler says it's just getting to spend time with him.

"I loved shopping with him, I loved looking at him," she says. "He'd go in and buy a dress and wear it with heels. It wasn't drag. When he loved something, he'd wear it. He mixed all sorts of patterns and colors. He was just fun. He was irreverent. He was naughty. There was no one like him. I miss getting manicures with him and massages, going to the movies with him. I miss beautiful meals. He was a foodie. He loved great restaurants. I don't miss the aggravation he caused me, but he was a very funny, fun person to be around."

Most of of all, Hains wanted other people to live their lives "fearlessly," Badler says.