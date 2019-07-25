Harry Connick, Jr. Dropping New Album, Returning to Broadway in New Show and Launching New Tour

Harry Connick, Jr.‘s schedule is booked for the next few years.

The three-time Grammy winner, 51, announced on Thursday a trio of new projects, all built around legendary composer Cole Porter and his Great American Songbook.

Beginning in October, Connick, Jr. will release True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter, his first album in four years (and first on Verve Records). The LP will find Connick breathing new life into the Porter’s popular tunes, including “Anything Goes” and “You Do Something To Me.”

He’ll follow that up with a Broadway show, titled Harry Connick, Jr.—A Celebration of Cole Porter, at New York City’s Nederlander Theatre beginning in December.

It’ll be a big return to the Great White Way for Connick, Jr., who last treaded the boards in 2011’s On a Clear Day You Can See Forever (opposite Tony winner Jessie Mueller). Prior to that, he led a 2006 revival of The Pajama Game and composed score for 2001’s Thou Shalt Not. Last year, Connick, Jr. starred in the Broadway-bound musical The Sting, an adaptation of the 1973 film for which he also composed the music and lyrics with Mark Hollmann and Greg Kotis.

RELATED: Harry Connick Jr. Reveals That Sharing His Wife’s Cancer Story on His Show Saved a Viewer’s Life

Image zoom Harry Connick, Jr. Frazer Harrison/Getty

RELATED: Harry Connick Jr. Says He and Wife Jill Goodacre Never Embarrassed Their Daughters

Harry Connick, Jr.—A Celebration of Cole Porter was conceived and directed by Connick, Jr. as well. The limited engagement production will feature sets by Tony winner Beowulf Boritt and Alexis Distler, projection design by Boritt and Caite Hevner Kemp, and lighting design by Tony winner Ken Billington.

Connick, Jr. will premiere the show first at the Durham Performing Arts Center in North Carolina, on Sept. 21 on Sept. 22.

After Broadway, Connick, Jr. is taking the show on the road in a national tour scheduled for 2020-21.

“This is the first time I’ve taken a deep dive into another artist’s repertoire, and Cole Porter was my No. 1 choice for the project,” said Connick in a statement.

“I am beyond excited to be returning to the stage to share my interpretation of the work of a true American genius,” he added.

More about Harry Connick, Jr.—A Celebration of Cole Porter, including release dates and ticket information, will be announced at a further date.