Harry Connick Jr. found comfort in songs about faith and released a video for his first single, "Amazing Grace"

Harry Connick Jr. Says It's 'Hard to Grieve' amid Pandemic After 14 People He's Known Have Died

Harry Connick Jr. is opening up about the devastating losses he's experienced amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 53-year-old singer revealed on Thursday's episode of People (the TV Show!) that 14 people in his life have died during global health crisis.

"After a while, you really start to say, 'What the heck is going on?' " he said. "It's hard to grieve when there's sort of no physical closure."

"Normally, in our culture, you have some sort of funeral or memorial service," Connick Jr. explained. "And there's none of that."

Those Connick Jr. have lost in the past year include his trombone player Lucien Barbarin, mentor Ellis Marsalis Jr. and Msgr. Richard Guastella, the priest who officiated his 1994 wedding to wife Jill Goodacre.

During this difficult time, Connick Jr. found comfort in music. His upcoming album, Alone with My Faith, was recorded in his home studio with the musician singing all parts and playing every single instrument himself.

The music video for the record's first single, "Amazing Grace," was directed by his 24-year-old daughter Georgia while the family was social distancing in Connecticut.

Connick Jr. also found solace in his loved ones during the pandemic. Last year, he drove down to New Orleans to spend some quality time with his 94-year-old father, Harry Connick Sr.