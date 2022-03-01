Harry Belafonte's Life in Photos

The iconic star, who turns 95 on March 1, has been a trailblazer in music, movies and the fight for civil rights for over six decades. Look back at some of his most incredible achievements over the past near-century

By Diane J. Cho March 01, 2022 08:30 AM

1 of 20

Harry Belafonte's Childhood

Credit: Archive Photos/Getty

Singer, actor, activist Harry Belafonte was born on March 1, 1927 in New York City. After his parents split, the star spent his early years in Kingston, Jamaica with his brother and mother before she moved them back to New York in search of better job opportunities.

During his upbringing in Jamaica, Belafonte (born Harold George Bellanfanti Jr.) developed a love of music and eventually built a successful career in the U.S. as a folk singer. He paid homage to his Caribbean roots by incorporating calypso music into American culture and forged a decades-long career as an entertainer and advocate for civil rights.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 20

Harry Belafonte's Debut Album

Credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

In 1956, Belafonte released Harry Belafonte: Calypso — with songs "Day-O (Banana Boat Song)" and "Jamaica Farewell" — and became the first solo performer to sell a million copies. His influence earned him the title of King of Calypso, and he went on to take his musical talents to Broadway. 

3 of 20

Harry Belafonte on Broadway

Credit: Pictorial Parade/Archive Photos/Getty

Belafonte made his Broadway debut in the musical John Murray Anderson's Almanac, which earned him a Tony award for best featured actor in a musical. He was also Grammy-nominated 11 times and won twice, once for best performance for "Swing Dat Hammer" and once for best folk recording for "An Evening with Belafonte/Makeba."

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 20

Harry Belafonte's First Movie Role

Credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

In 1954, the star broke into Hollywood with the musical film Carmen Jones opposite Dorothy Dandridge. The Otto Preminger directed film was nominated for two Oscars and is now preserved in the National Film Preservation Board for its cultural and historical significance.  

Advertisement

5 of 20

Harry Belafonte in Island in the Sun

Credit: Mondadori via Getty

He played David Boyeur in the 1957 drama, Island in the Sun. The film adaptation of the book written by Alec Waugh (which also starred James Mason, Joan Fontaine, Joan Collins, Dorothy Dandridge and Michael Reenie), was controversial at the time for featuring an interracial romance between Belafonte and Fontaine's characters. Several cities banned the film after receiving threats from the Ku Klux Klan, according to CBS News.

6 of 20

Harry Belafonte Wins an Emmy

Credit: Bettmann Archive/Getty

Belafonte won an Emmy for outstanding performance in a variety or musical program or series in 1960 for The Revlon Revue: Tonight With Belafonte on CBS. The win was a history-making moment, as Belafonte became the first Black person to win an Emmy.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 20

Harry Belafonte's Family

Credit: Afro American Newspapers/Gado/Getty

Belafonte married actress Marguerite Byrd in 1948 and the two had daughters Adrienne and Shari, but they split before Shari was born.

He next married dancer Julie Robinson in 1957 and had daughter Gina and son David. (The actor, Julie and several of his children are seen here in a photo taken before the family boarded a plane in 1962.)

Belafonte now lives in N.Y.C. with his third wife, photographer Pamela Frank. The couple tied the knot in 2008.

Shari recently opened up to PEOPLE about her relationship with her dad, saying "He was not the warm and fuzzy father figure depicted in early TV shows. But then, who really was? ... Our relationship has gotten so much better in the last 20 years. There's a lot of icons out there, but Harry pretty much beats the band when it comes to people of color."

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 20

Harry Belafonte at the March on Washington

Credit: Archive Photos/Getty

While growing his career in the arts, Belafonte became a fierce advocate for civil rights. Here, he joined Charlton Heston, Burt Lancaster and Sidney Poitier at the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, a large civil rights rally that took place in Washington, D.C. on August 28, 1963. 

Advertisement

9 of 20

Harry Belafonte and Martin Luther King, Jr.

Credit: Hulton Archive/Getty

The star was a trusted supporter and partner to civil rights leader Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. He used his celebrity status to raise funds to support the fight for equal rights and became very close to the King family. 

Coretta Scott King wrote of Belafonte in her autobiography My Life, My Love, My Legacy, "Whenever we got into trouble or when tragedy struck, Harry has always come to our aid, his generous heart wide open."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 20

Harry Belafonte with Black Icons

Credit: Ron Galella/getty images

Cicely Tyson, James Baldwin and Belafonte attended the To Be Young, Gifted And Black Gala on January 2, 1969 at the Cherry Lane Theater in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 20

Harry Belafonte on the Nat King Cole Show

Credit: NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty

He also appeared on the Nat King Cole Show to support his friend Cole, who was the first Black man to host his own nationally televised variety program.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 20

Harry Belafonte on The Muppet Show

Credit: David Dagley/Shutterstock

In 1978, the star was rubbing elbows with the likes of Miss Piggy on The Muppet Show.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 20

Harry Belafonte at a Civil Rights Rally

Credit: Bettmann Archive/Getty

Belafonte sang to a crowd of over 10,000 civil rights marchers as they gathered in Manhattan's garment center at a civil rights rally in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 20

Harry Belafonte at the United Nations

Credit: Bettmann Archive/Getty

The star took the mic at a news conference at the United Nations headquarters to announce the formation of Artists and Athletes Against Apartheid, alongside actors Gregory Hines and Tony Randall and tennis star Arthur Ashe, in 1983.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 20

Harry Belafonte on The Tonight Show

Credit: Gary Null/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty

Host Johnny Carson invited Belafonte onto The Tonight Show to share a laugh in 1988. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 20

Harry Belafonte Wins a Kennedy Center Honor

Credit: Peter Heimsath/CNP/Getty

The Kennedy Center honored the star — along with actresses Claudette Colbert and Mary Martin, the dancer Alexandra Danilova and the composer William Schuman — for his lifelong contributions to American culture at the 1989 ceremony at the White House.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 20

Harry Belafonte's Involvement in Gay Civil Rights

Credit: D Dipasupil/Getty

In 2013, Belafonte was named Grand Marshal at the N.Y.C. Pride Parade and upheld his duties by waving the Pride flag during the celebration.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 20

Harry Belafonte Recognized for His Humanitarian Impact

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Belafonte accepted the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award in 2014, which is given to an actor whose humanitarian efforts have greatly influenced the entertainment industry.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 20

Harry Belafonte with Wife Pamela Frank

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Pamela Frank accompanied husband and honoree Belafonte at the 2016 Library Lions Gala in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 20

Harry Belafonte Given the Legion of Honour

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

In 2021, Rev. Al Sharpton celebrated Belafonte, who received the National Order of the Legion of Honour, the highest award bestowed by the French government, at a private residence in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Diane J. Cho