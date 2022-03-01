Belafonte married actress Marguerite Byrd in 1948 and the two had daughters Adrienne and Shari, but they split before Shari was born.

He next married dancer Julie Robinson in 1957 and had daughter Gina and son David. (The actor, Julie and several of his children are seen here in a photo taken before the family boarded a plane in 1962.)

Belafonte now lives in N.Y.C. with his third wife, photographer Pamela Frank. The couple tied the knot in 2008.

Shari recently opened up to PEOPLE about her relationship with her dad, saying "He was not the warm and fuzzy father figure depicted in early TV shows. But then, who really was? ... Our relationship has gotten so much better in the last 20 years. There's a lot of icons out there, but Harry pretty much beats the band when it comes to people of color."