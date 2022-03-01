Harry Belafonte's Life in Photos
The iconic star, who turns 95 on March 1, has been a trailblazer in music, movies and the fight for civil rights for over six decades. Look back at some of his most incredible achievements over the past near-century
Harry Belafonte's Childhood
Singer, actor, activist Harry Belafonte was born on March 1, 1927 in New York City. After his parents split, the star spent his early years in Kingston, Jamaica with his brother and mother before she moved them back to New York in search of better job opportunities.
During his upbringing in Jamaica, Belafonte (born Harold George Bellanfanti Jr.) developed a love of music and eventually built a successful career in the U.S. as a folk singer. He paid homage to his Caribbean roots by incorporating calypso music into American culture and forged a decades-long career as an entertainer and advocate for civil rights.
Harry Belafonte's Debut Album
In 1956, Belafonte released Harry Belafonte: Calypso — with songs "Day-O (Banana Boat Song)" and "Jamaica Farewell" — and became the first solo performer to sell a million copies. His influence earned him the title of King of Calypso, and he went on to take his musical talents to Broadway.
Harry Belafonte on Broadway
Belafonte made his Broadway debut in the musical John Murray Anderson's Almanac, which earned him a Tony award for best featured actor in a musical. He was also Grammy-nominated 11 times and won twice, once for best performance for "Swing Dat Hammer" and once for best folk recording for "An Evening with Belafonte/Makeba."
Harry Belafonte's First Movie Role
In 1954, the star broke into Hollywood with the musical film Carmen Jones opposite Dorothy Dandridge. The Otto Preminger directed film was nominated for two Oscars and is now preserved in the National Film Preservation Board for its cultural and historical significance.
Harry Belafonte in Island in the Sun
He played David Boyeur in the 1957 drama, Island in the Sun. The film adaptation of the book written by Alec Waugh (which also starred James Mason, Joan Fontaine, Joan Collins, Dorothy Dandridge and Michael Reenie), was controversial at the time for featuring an interracial romance between Belafonte and Fontaine's characters. Several cities banned the film after receiving threats from the Ku Klux Klan, according to CBS News.
Harry Belafonte Wins an Emmy
Belafonte won an Emmy for outstanding performance in a variety or musical program or series in 1960 for The Revlon Revue: Tonight With Belafonte on CBS. The win was a history-making moment, as Belafonte became the first Black person to win an Emmy.
Harry Belafonte's Family
Belafonte married actress Marguerite Byrd in 1948 and the two had daughters Adrienne and Shari, but they split before Shari was born.
He next married dancer Julie Robinson in 1957 and had daughter Gina and son David. (The actor, Julie and several of his children are seen here in a photo taken before the family boarded a plane in 1962.)
Belafonte now lives in N.Y.C. with his third wife, photographer Pamela Frank. The couple tied the knot in 2008.
Shari recently opened up to PEOPLE about her relationship with her dad, saying "He was not the warm and fuzzy father figure depicted in early TV shows. But then, who really was? ... Our relationship has gotten so much better in the last 20 years. There's a lot of icons out there, but Harry pretty much beats the band when it comes to people of color."
Harry Belafonte at the March on Washington
While growing his career in the arts, Belafonte became a fierce advocate for civil rights. Here, he joined Charlton Heston, Burt Lancaster and Sidney Poitier at the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, a large civil rights rally that took place in Washington, D.C. on August 28, 1963.
Harry Belafonte and Martin Luther King, Jr.
The star was a trusted supporter and partner to civil rights leader Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. He used his celebrity status to raise funds to support the fight for equal rights and became very close to the King family.
Coretta Scott King wrote of Belafonte in her autobiography My Life, My Love, My Legacy, "Whenever we got into trouble or when tragedy struck, Harry has always come to our aid, his generous heart wide open."
Harry Belafonte with Black Icons
Cicely Tyson, James Baldwin and Belafonte attended the To Be Young, Gifted And Black Gala on January 2, 1969 at the Cherry Lane Theater in N.Y.C.
Harry Belafonte on the Nat King Cole Show
He also appeared on the Nat King Cole Show to support his friend Cole, who was the first Black man to host his own nationally televised variety program.
Harry Belafonte on The Muppet Show
In 1978, the star was rubbing elbows with the likes of Miss Piggy on The Muppet Show.
Harry Belafonte at a Civil Rights Rally
Belafonte sang to a crowd of over 10,000 civil rights marchers as they gathered in Manhattan's garment center at a civil rights rally in N.Y.C.
Harry Belafonte at the United Nations
The star took the mic at a news conference at the United Nations headquarters to announce the formation of Artists and Athletes Against Apartheid, alongside actors Gregory Hines and Tony Randall and tennis star Arthur Ashe, in 1983.
Harry Belafonte on The Tonight Show
Host Johnny Carson invited Belafonte onto The Tonight Show to share a laugh in 1988.
Harry Belafonte Wins a Kennedy Center Honor
The Kennedy Center honored the star — along with actresses Claudette Colbert and Mary Martin, the dancer Alexandra Danilova and the composer William Schuman — for his lifelong contributions to American culture at the 1989 ceremony at the White House.
Harry Belafonte's Involvement in Gay Civil Rights
In 2013, Belafonte was named Grand Marshal at the N.Y.C. Pride Parade and upheld his duties by waving the Pride flag during the celebration.
Harry Belafonte Recognized for His Humanitarian Impact
Belafonte accepted the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award in 2014, which is given to an actor whose humanitarian efforts have greatly influenced the entertainment industry.
Harry Belafonte with Wife Pamela Frank
Pamela Frank accompanied husband and honoree Belafonte at the 2016 Library Lions Gala in N.Y.C.
Harry Belafonte Given the Legion of Honour
In 2021, Rev. Al Sharpton celebrated Belafonte, who received the National Order of the Legion of Honour, the highest award bestowed by the French government, at a private residence in N.Y.C.