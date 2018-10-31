Halsey Drops 'Without Me' Music Video Featuring a G-Eazy Lookalike... Who Gets Arrested Too!

Halsey has released the visual for her single “Without Me,” and it features a very familiar face… sort of!

The leading man in her music video, played by model and actor Will Brandt, looks strikingly similar to her ex-boyfriend G-Eazy.

The video appears to depict a passionate relationship that turns toxic, leaving Halsey, 24, desperate for a way out.

At the end of the clip, Halsey’s love interest gets arrested much like G-Eazy, 29, did in May while in Sweden.

Moments after the video dropped, Halsey explained the meaning behind it on Instagram.

“The ‘Without Me’ video is out now! This video was made with my friend Colin Tilley and it was a really amazing and emotional process,” Halsey wrote.

“The story is a reflection of a combination of relationships I’ve been in, or watched the people I love go through. It’s a reminder that you deserve more. And it’s okay to not want to be taken advantage of. By your partners, your friends, your family.”

“You deserve happiness. Don’t be afraid of going and finding it. As always, art is meant to be left to interpretation. If you see your story in this, I hope you hear me speaking loud and clear. All my love,” Halsey concluded.

G-Eazy and Halsey called it quits for the second time earlier this month, a source confirmed to PEOPLE.

Halsey and G-Eazy Paul Best/Getty

The pair initially began dating in September 2017 and split in July 2018 before getting back together in August.

“It’s over again for now,” the source said. “He was partying over the weekend and girls were all over him. He didn’t care who saw.”

Halsey and G-Eazy Kevin Mazur/Getty

The musicians also unfollowed each other on social media. Despite their latest setback, the rapper raved about his “Him & I” collaborator at 97.1 AMP RADIO’s 6th Annual We Can Survive concert on Oct 20.

“She’s really inspiring to watch work, you know what I mean?” he told E! News. “I’ve been blessed and fortunate enough to get in the studio with a lot of artists that I admire, but she’s one of those that when you hear her voice come through live from the booth, it’s one of those, it just hits you right away. It’s pure.”