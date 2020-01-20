Halsey Wishes Boyfriend Evan Peters a Happy Birthday: 'I Can’t Imagine a World Without You in It'

Halsey isn’t so bad at love after all.

The singer, 25, shared a cute black and white tribute to her boyfriend Evan Peters, 33, on her Instagram Monday in celebration of his birthday.

“Happy birthday darling,” Halsey wrote. “I can’t imagine a world without you in it,” she added, concluding her sweet post with a white heart.

In one of the adorable snaps, the couple is seen sharing a sweet smooch as Halsey cradles his face. “I still can’t believe you’re dating 😭😍” one fan wrote. “This is INCREDIBLE,” another added. “MY HEART!” a third person commented.

The two made their relationship red carpet official on Oct. 26 when they attended the American Horror Story 100th Episode Celebration in Los Angeles together wearing matching Halloween costumes. Their red carpet debut came shortly after they were first spotted on a date in September.

For their debut, Halsey and Peters dressed up as Sonny & Cher.

Peters was adorned in a white suit that he paired with a white button-down top which had multi-colored polka dots on it. His top perfectly matched Halsey’s floor-length dress, down to the material.

Her one-shoulder gown was complete with bold, Cher-inspired eye makeup. Her beaux topped off his ensemble with a ’70s-inspired wig and faux mustache.

Image zoom Evan Peters and Halsey Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

On the same day that the pair stepped out wearing their coordinated looks, Halsey shared a photo of them dressed in another set of Halloween get ups on her Instagram. “Resident goths,” she captioned the post, which shows Peters pointing at her with his hand wrapped around her shoulder.

They were first romantically linked together in September, when they were spotted out on a date at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Los Angeles.