Halsey Says Her Upcoming Album Is the 'First I've Ever Written While Manic'

Halsey already has two albums under her belt, but her upcoming third effort could sound a bit different amid the singer’s personal battles with bipolar disorder.

The “Without Me” songstress, 24, revealed in a new Rolling Stone cover story that the songs she’s written for the album are the first she’s ever penned while experiencing a manic episode.

“[It’s] hip-hop, rock, country, f—ing everything — because it’s so manic,” she said. “It’s sooooo manic. It’s literally just, like, whatever the f— I felt like making; there was no reason I couldn’t make it.”

Halsey’s new single, “Nightmare,” fits squarely into the aforementioned rock category, with the star explaining it was inspired by Alanis Morrissette.

“When was the last time you turned on the radio and heard a girl screaming, yelling, angry about something? That’s why I love Alanis,” she said. “I want to turn on the radio and hear a young woman be like, ‘F— no!’ You know what I mean? Especially right now.”

The Grammy-nominated singer was diagnosed with bipolar disorder after a suicide attempt at age 17.

She revealed to Rolling Stone that she’s had herself committed to a psychiatric hospital twice in order to get ahead of depressive periods.

Still, it’s an extended manic period, which Halsey said she fears the end of, that has largely inspired the motif of her as-yet-untitled third album.

“There’s a lot of exploration of l’appel du vide, which is French for ‘the call of the void.’ It’s that thing in the back of our minds that drives us to outrageous thoughts,” she told the outlet. “Like when you’re driving a car and you’re like [she mimics cutting the wheel] or you’re on top of a building, and you’re like, ‘What if I just jump?’… You are controlled by those impulses rather than logic and reason.”

Halsey has long been open about her mental health struggles since first addressing her bipolar diagnosis in an interview with Elle in 2015.

“I’m not always going to be agreeable, you know? I’m not always going to be calm,” she said. “I’m entitled to my emotions and unfortunately, because of the circumstance that I deal with, it’s a little more than other people.”

Halsey’s third album, which has yet to get a release date, will follow 2017’s Hopeless Fountain Kingdom.