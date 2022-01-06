Halsey Teases Collaboration with Bad Bunny: 'It Has Been Discussed'
Halsey told fans that their Spanish has "improved significantly"
It's no secret Halsey loves a good collaboration — and it seems they might have a very exciting one up their sleeve.
The "Without Me" singer, 27, teased a potential team-up with Bad Bunny on Twitter Tuesday, telling fans that the prospect has been talked about.
The revelation came about after Halsey said their Spanish-speaking skills have "improved significantly," which prompted a fan to request a song with Bad Bunny, 27.
"honestly? It has been discussed," Halsey wrote.
As for their Spanish, the three-time Grammy nominee — who welcomed son Ender Ridley in July — said they're able to read and understand the language "really well."
"My speaking has improved significantly. I got through my last trip to Mexico being asked if I was a native speaker," they wrote. "They completely realized I am not once I tried to explain myself lol."
Earlier this week, Halsey dropped an extended version of their album If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, which is currently nominated for best alternative music album at the 2022 Grammy Awards.
The artist is no stranger to collabs; in 2020, they released an entire EP of them featuring Alanis Morissette, BTS' Suga, Juice WRLD and more.
Bad Bunny, meanwhile, has teamed up in the past with artists like Daddy Yankee, Drake, J Balvin and Cardi B. He also joined Halsey on the 2019 Lil Dicky track "Earth."
The Puerto Rican star ended 2021 on a high note, as he was named the most-played artist on Spotify worldwide for the second year in a row, raking in 9.1 billion streams.
"I don't [do this] to be the no. 1 most streamed artist. I just make music," Bad Bunny said about the recognition. "I just enjoy my 'work.' I hope 2022 is going to be great."