Halsey and Tayla Parx Join Capital One JamFest with Headliner Taylor Swift in First Female Lineup

Halsey and Tayla Parx will make history with Taylor Swift this spring.

For the first time ever, Capital One’s JamFest will feature an all-female lineup including all three singing powerhouses. The Atlanta show — which will take place on April 5 as part of the free, three-day March Madness Music Festival — is set to kick off at Centennial Park.

Parx, 26, will open the highly anticipated concert. She released her debut album We Need to Talk in April. The album features her hit track “I Want You.”

Halsey, 25, is the first artist to rank at No. 1 and 2 simultaneously on Billboard’s Hot 100 Pop Songs radio airplay chart. The award-winner joins Grammy-winner Taylor Swift, 30, who will close out the March Madness Music Festival ahead of the NCAA National Championship which will take place on April 6.

As an added safety measure, the city of Atlanta is mandating advance registration for fans hoping to attend the show.

Halsey and Tayla Parx

Taylor Swift

Capital One cardholders will get exclusive early access to free tickets starting March 4 from 9 a.m. ET to 11:59 p.m. ET while supplies last. Registration for the general public will be available starting March 5 at 9 a.m. ET. Registration will only be available at the official NCAA Capital One JamFest site — additional information can also be found on the website.

Fans can find updates on the official NCAA Twitter feed or by using the Final Four app presented by AT&T.