Halsey Reveals She's 'Studying for the Bar Exam' While Social Distancing: 'Law Is Fun but Hard'

Halsey revealed on Instagram that she has been studying constitutional law while in isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic

Halsey, Attorney at Law?

On Instagram on Monday, the "Without Me" singer, 26, revealed she might be working towards a new career goal when she posted a series of photos from her time spent in isolation amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, including a close-up of a book on Erwin Chemerinsky's constitutional law studies.

When a follower asked why she was studying constitutional law in the comments section of the photo, Halsey (née Ashley Frangipane) replied, "I'm studying for the bar exam!"

Along with the book cover, Halsey shared photos of herself in a bikini, a beautiful sunset, a Halloween throwback in which she can be seen dressed up as a hippie from the '70s, two recipes she made and a screenshot from Avatar.

"took my brace off my ankle cause it was itchy and now I need to put it back. I made a quiche and fresh spinach butternut squash ravioli. Law is fun but hard. Beautiful sky. Can’t stop watching avatar. and judging from the baby pic I’ve been a disassociating little freak who romanticizes the 70s for my whole life. That’s all, thank you," she captioned the photos.

Though she dropped out of community college when she was 19, Halsey may be following a similar path as Kim Kardashian West, who also didn't graduate college and is studying for the bar exam. In California, as well as three other U.S. states, there's a way to pass the bar by “reading the law,” or apprenticing with a practicing lawyer or judge. If Halsey passes the “baby bar,” she will be given the okay to continue for three more years of study.

Also on Monday, Halsey explained during an interview with Roman Kemp on Capital Breakfast the reason why she has been wearing an ankle brace: she recently fractured her left ankle while loading up her dirty dishes.

"I was loading the dishwasher and I pulled the door down to load the dishwasher,” she said. “And the kitchen floor was wet and I tripped over the dishwasher door. And after, you know, 2,000 live shows, where I’m jumping around for two hours, I finally fractured my ankle. In the kitchen. At my house."

Her bad luck didn't end there. When a fan followed up on Twitter to ask how she was doing, she admitted to breaking an additional two toes on her other foot.