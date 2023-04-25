Halsey and Boyfriend Alev Aydin Split, Are 'Planning to Co-Parent': Source

Halsey and Alev Aydin are going their separate ways.

"It's an amicable split," a source says of the pop star, 28, and the screenwriter, who welcomed a son, Ender Ridley Aydin, in July 2021. "They're planning to co-parent."

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Halsey filed a petition to determine the parental relationship on April 5. She has asked the court for full physical custody of their 21-month-old son and requests that "reasonable visitation" be awarded to her former partner.

The Grammy-nominated artist is also asking for the court to award joint legal custody and for fees of costs and litigation to be split between both parties.

The pair were first linked when they were spotted together at a Los Angeles Lakers game in 2019.

The singer last shared an image of Aydin in an Instagram post on Valentine's Day writing alongside the post, "❤️ ya'aburnee ❤️."

While often keeping the relationship private, the musician gushed about Aydin in an interview with Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe in August 2021.

"I love my partner, our relationship is so full of love and passion and communication," they said. "I remember having that moment when I was probably five or six weeks pregnant and being like, so what happens now? Do I have to be boring?"

They commented on how their relationship began while replying to a fan on Twitter who asked about a biopic about the singer that was rumored to be in the works: "bc alev was supposed to be writing it the past 3 years and we slowly fell in love instead. you know the rest!"

The former couple also gushed about parenthood while sharing birthday tributes to their son on his first birthday.

"My little tiny baby is a big one year old today! time flies, and I want to land the plane. permanently," the "Without You" singer wrote next to a series of photos of baby Ender. "Your baba and I love you so much. you are smart and fiercely determined and sweet and curious and funny."

Aydin shared a sweet message of his own along with a photo of the family of three. "PETIT PRINCE IS ONE TODAY!! Mama and I love you, Ender," he wrote. "To the moon, kid, to the moon."