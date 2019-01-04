Halsey Snuggles Up to Yungblud in London 2 Months After Splitting from G-Eazy

Halsey and Yungblud seem to be getting more serious!

The “Without Me” singer, 24, and the alternative rock musician, 20, got fans talking after Halsey shared a photo to Instagram on Wednesday, in which they walked down a Camden Town sidewalk in England.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While the pair has yet to confirm the status of their speculated relationship, the new photo has fans convinced that the duo is falling fast.

The songstress captioned the artsy shot taken from behind “camden: now with a cuter filter 🖤.”

Halsey's Instagram photo Halsey/Instagram

RELATED: Halsey Drops ‘Without Me’ Music Video Featuring a G-Eazy Lookalike… Who Gets Arrested Too!

The two musicians have been getting closer over the past few months.

Aside from stepping out together on numerous occasions, the singer posted another photo with the Yungblud — whose reale name is Dominic Harrison — just a few weeks ago — this time, clearly showing both their faces.

In it, the English rocker stands behind Halsey and rests his chin on her shoulder. As he holds up a can of beer and smiles, Halsey, rocking a colorful jacket, looks off into the distance. The sweet photo is believed to be their official Instagram debut together.

“rock n roll star. @yungblud 💚💙❤️💛🖤” she captioned the shot.

Halsey and Yungblud Halsey/Instagram

RELATED: G-Eazy and Halsey Split (Again!) Two Months After Reconciling: Source

The romance rumors come two months after Halsey split with her on-again, off-again ex-boyfriend G-Eazy.

The couple split in October, a source told PEOPLE, shortly after they reconciled. “It’s over again for now,” said the source. “He was partying over the weekend and girls were all over him. He didn’t care who saw.”

The musicians started dating in the summer of 2017. In July 2018, Halsey confirmed that she and the rapper were putting their relationship on hold.