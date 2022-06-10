Halsey Shares 'So Good' Music Video, Featuring Home Videos with Partner Alev Aydin

The release of "So Good" comes amid drama involving the singer's label, as they claimed they wouldn't release it without faking a "viral moment"

Halsey is letting their real-life romance with partner Alev Aydin play out in reel life!

After controversy surrounding the song and Halsey's desire to release it, the singer put out their new track "So Good" on Friday, alongside a video directed by Aydin that brings the couple's story to life.

"The film we created for 'So Good' really tells the full story of the song in the way I intended," Halsey explains in a statement. "Using the [Samsung] Freestyle, Alev and I were able to share a glimpse of the way that we fell in love: watching romantic films together. But this time, the Freestyle is playing real home movies from our life together. For us, this makes 'So Good' come to life in a really special way that we're so excited to share with fans."

The video features Halsey, 27, as an actress on a set who is pining for the director (Aydin). At one point, the two are played by other actors as the singer watches longingly from the sidelines.

"I was hoping you would tell her it was over/You're all I think about and everywhere I look/ I know it's bad/But we could be so good," they sing.

As the years go by, Halsey remains hung up on the "one that got away," and in the end, they share a romantic kiss on set.

Halsey previously revealed that the "Without Me" singer and Aydin, 39, were friends for several years before their relationship turned romantic. The couple welcomed son Ender Ridley in July 2021.

"I think this is the biggest and best reaction to a song release I have ever seen from you guys. I'm truly giddy," Halsey wrote on Twitter Thursday. "all of this was so worth it. I had a gut feeling this was a good one. ily"

They later clarified that "So Good" is not about exes, but about "the friend that was always there for me, who I realized I was in love with one day."

Controversy surrounding the song and Halsey's desire to release it erupted after the star shared a TikTok claiming Astralweks, Capitol's electronic music subsidiary, was preventing the release of the track unless they could "fake a viral moment" to drum up publicity.

Shortly after, Capitol Music declared its support for Halsey, and announced that the song would be coming out.

"@halsey, we love you and are here to support you. We are committing to a release of 'So Good' on June 9th, 2022," Capitol wrote on social media.