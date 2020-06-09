"Keep your family close right now if you’re lucky enough to have them to rely on," the singer said

Halsey Says She’s ‘Proud’ of Her Little Brother for ‘Finding His Voice’ amid Protests

Halsey is reflecting on the importance of family amid the ongoing fight for justice and equality.

On Tuesday, the "Without Me" singer, 25, shared a black-and-white photo of herself standing alongside her younger brother Sevian on Instagram. Along with the snapshot — in which she has one arm around her sibling and her other fist raised above her head — Halsey wrote that she's "proud" of Sevian and his activism.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"just want to take a minute to say how proud I am of my little brother @sevianfrangipane for finding his voice and being out protesting every single day," she wrote in the caption. "keep your family close right now if you’re lucky enough to have them to rely on."

Halsey, who also has another little brother named Dante, continued her message by urging non-black people with black family members to "listen with love."

"if you are NON-BLACK and: married to a black person, the parent of a black child, or the child of a black parent, or any other interfamilial relationship with a black person, then this is a time to let them talk when they feel like talking," wrote Halsey. "listen and listen with love."

"Don’t assume they aren’t upset because they haven’t expressed issues or traumas in the past," she continued. "A lot of repressed feelings and memories may be uncovered right now. Receive it with grace empathy and promise to learn or change where need be."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

The Grammy nominee has been among protests in Los Angeles following the killing of George Floyd on May 25 — calling on fans to raise their voices in the fight against racism.

The singer also recently opened up about being "white passing" as biracial woman in the United States. The artist — whose father is black and mother is white — spoke out after a Twitter user accused her of "never claiming her black side" in a since-deleted tweet.

"I'm white passing. it’s not my place to say 'we.' it’s my place to help. i am in pain for my family, but nobody is gonna kill me based on my skin color," she wrote. "I've always been proud of who I am but it'd be an absolute disservice to say 'we' when I'm not susceptible to the same violence."

Image zoom Yungblud and Halsey Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Attend Black Lives Matter Protest in L.A.: 'We Are Proud to Join'

Last week, Halsey shared a firsthand account of her experiences at the protests, urging fans to "please care."

"My father is a black man. My mother is an EMT. This week I had to put those two associations together in ways that have horrified me," she wrote on Instagram about treating injured peaceful protesters.

"This is NOT a virtue signaling post," Halsey continued. "But I HAVE to show you what I am witnessing with my own eyes. ... Please care. We are begging you to care. This is war on Americans. This is everyone’s problem. Everyone’s. #BLACKLIVESMATTER."

To help combat systemic racism, consider learning from or donating to these organizations: