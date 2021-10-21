"When I concern myself with awards, it stops me from making the best art that I possibly can," Halsey told Billboard

Halsey Says They 'Don't Care' to Receive Grammy Recognition for If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power

To Halsey, it's not about the recognition — it's about the music.

In a cover story interview with Billboard on Thursday, Halsey opened up about their work on their latest album If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power — and admits that they "don't care" to receive Grammy recognition for it.

"I think... (Pauses.) I don't care," the singer, 27, said. The most important thing to me is that it continues to have a life and continues to grow and burns and burrows slowly with the audience instead of coming in fast and burning out just as fast, like most records seem to do these days.

"Longevity can't be manufactured," they continued.

They also said that when it starts becoming about recognition and awards, it stunts their ability to produce their "best art."

"I have one leg pretty deep into this industry at this point. I'm not a veteran, but I'm certainly not just starting out either. When I concern myself with awards, it stops me from making the best art that I possibly can," the "Closer" singer said.

They continued, "But should the album be recognized for what it is — which is a singular piece of art and a once-in-a-generation collaboration between very different artists and very similar people? I think that would be nice."

In November 2020, however, Halsey spoke out after the 2021 Grammy Award nominations were announced and they were not included — despite the release of their album Manic which included hit song "Without Me."

"I've been thinking and wanted to choose my words carefully because a lot of people have extended sympathy and apology to me since the Grammy nominations," Halsey wrote on their Instagram story at the time.

"The Grammys are an elusive process," Halsey continued in their post. "It can often be about behind the scenes private performances, knowing the right people, campaigning through the grapevine, with the right handshake and 'bribes' that can be just ambiguous enough to pass as 'not bribes.'"

"It's not always about the music or quality or culture," they concluded. "While I am THRILLED for my talented friends who were recognized this year, I am hoping for more transparency or reform. But I'm sure this post will blacklist me anyway."

