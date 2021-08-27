The singer — who welcomed son Ender with Aydin last month — released If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power on Friday. "I love my partner," they said

Halsey Says Their Relationship with Partner Alev Aydin Is 'Full of Love, Passion and Communication'

On their new album, Halsey embraces the joys, and horrors, of motherhood.

On Friday, Halsey released their highly anticipated fourth studio album If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power. And in an interview with Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe, Halsey, 26, opened up about being in love and the role it played in the making of their 13-track album.

"I love my partner, our relationship is so full of love and passion and communication. I remember having that moment when I was probably five or six weeks pregnant and being like, so what happens now? Do I have to be boring?" said Halsey to Apple Music.

"So many of the things that I self identify with are not compatible with motherhood," they added. "Well, that's when you realize too, that's when you take a step and you go, oh, I'm holding onto my trauma because it's part of how I define myself and I'm never really going to grow unless I really let go of that trauma."

The album, produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, also features special appearances by Dave Grohl, Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham, The Bug's Kevin Martin, Dave Sitek of TV on the Radio, Pino Palladino, Karriem Riggins and Meat Beat Manifesto.

Halsey posted a Twitter video on Friday which displayed background footage from the album's accompanying film, where she plays Queen Lila.

"I always want to give so much to my fans. But if I've learned anything from this experience, it's sometimes you have to let the music and the art speak for itself," says Halsey in the video's voiceover. "Here's the album, here's the film, you decide."

In her Apple Music interview, Halsey also said this album is the "easiest one" they've ever written.

"Everyone was like, 'Why are you writing an album, you're pregnant?' Because it was the easiest album I've ever written," the "Without Me" singer said. "In true Halsey fashion, the writing of the album always manifests itself in a complete juxtaposition to how I feel in my real life."

"Manic, I told you, was this album that I had initially intended to be an angry, political, pissed off, fem pop-punk album. And then I ended up with these eclectic rainbows and butterflies, synth-like. And I was when I made that album, but it manifested itself in a different way," they continued.

Pregnancy, on the other hand, the singer said, was a blessing in disguise.

"Now here comes me, totally in love, the world's in shambles, but I'm getting arguably, the first break I've had in seven years. I'm finally taking care of myself, eating my vegetables and getting sleep and I'm pregnant and everything's amazing and then out comes this," they said.

"I think being pregnant in the public eye is a really difficult thing, because as a performer, so much of your identity is predicated on being sexually desirable," they continued.

In an Instagram post in July, Halsey said the concept of the album was "the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth — and it was "very important" to them that the cover art "conveyed the sentiment of the journey."

"The idea that me as a sexual being and my body as a vessel and gift to my child are two concepts that can co-exist peacefully and powerfully," they wrote. "My body has belonged to the world in many different ways the past few years, and this image is my means of reclaiming my autonomy and establishing my pride and strength as a life force for my human being."