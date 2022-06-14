Halsey performed at the bash, which featured guests like Jennifer Aniston and Taylor Lautner

Halsey Says Adam Sandler's Daughter's Bat Mitzvah Was the 'Craziest' They've Seen: 'Like Coachella'

When Adam Sandler throws a party, it's bound to be a good one — just ask Halsey!

The "So Good" singer performed at Sandler's daughter's bat mitzvah in May, and they opened up on The Tonight Show about just how fun the experience was.

"First of all, it was the craziest bat mitzvah I've ever seen in my life," Halsey told Jimmy Fallon. "As you would expect from Adam Sandler. It was like… I mean, it was like Coachella. I couldn't believe it. I was like, 'Wow, you guys booked me?' I was really honored."

Sandler, 55, threw the bash in honor of his daughter Sunny's 13th birthday. Social media photos and video showed the star-studded guest list also included Jennifer Aniston, Taylor Lautner and Charlie Puth.

For Halsey, 27, the gig was a dream come true, as they revealed they've been a massive Sandler fan since childhood.

Halsey and Adam Sandler Credit: Rich Polk/Getty, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

"His daughters are great and he's so amazing," she said. "It was a really cool full-circle moment, too, because when I was a kid, his movies used to play in my house all the time. And my dad is a huge golfer and loved Happy Gilmore… So my first sentence that I ever spoke in my life was, 'Go home, ball.'"

The Murder Mystery star also shares older daughter Sadie, 16, with wife Jackie Sandler.

Halsey is currently in the midst of their Love and Power Tour, and a recent stop at New York's Governor's Ball Music Festival found the star covering Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)."

The singer also put out the new single "So Good" last week following a public spat with their record label, in which Halsey claimed that they'd been asked to "fake a viral moment" ahead of the song's release.