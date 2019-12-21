Halsey Reveals the Christmas Gift She Received from Collaborators BTS — and Its Special Meaning

Halsey is celebrating the holidays by exchanging gifts with her pals, and recently revealed the special present she received from the men of BTS.

In episode 5 of the 25-year-old singer’s “Road to Manic” videos on YouTube, she revealed that the group presented her with something that called back to their first appearance on stage together.

“So the first time we ever performed ‘Boy with Luv’ together, I was making a joke that they all had like sparkly microphones and I felt left out, and they gifted me my own sparkly mic. It was really thoughtful, really amazing, and I got to use it,” the “Bad at Love” singer said of her personalized gift from the stars.

The video includes the moment the group gives Halsey the mic, which came in a monogrammed case with her name written in sparkly pink letters.

Halsey let out a big yelp of excitement when she opened the case to reveal the sparkly orange mic.

Image zoom Halsey Youtube

Image zoom BTS YouTube

RELATED: BTS and Halsey Field Ear-Piercing Screams from Audience as They Perform ‘Boy with Luv’ at BBMAs

“Every year, for my two little brothers, I make them a Christmas stocking,” Halsey told the musicians, inviting them to open the stockings she put together for each of them.

“This is the biggest sock I’ve ever seen in my life!” one of the bandmates exclaimed at the “Without Me” singer’s present.

While Halsey said that she’s excited to celebrate Christmas — she’s even more excited for something else.

“We’re creeping up on Christmas, which is really cool, but Christmas to me only means it’s two and a half weeks ’til my album comes out,” Halsey said in the video. “We’re kind of gearing up for the biggest part of the preparation for the album release. It’s almost here, it’s almost happening.”

Image zoom Halsey with BTS Christopher Polk/Getty Images

RELATED: BTS Team With Halsey For Their New Single ‘Boy With Luv’ — Check Out The Teaser!

The singer’s upcoming album, Manic, drops on January 17 of next year. In a testament to her friendship with the K-pop band, the album will include a track with BTS’ Suga titled “Suga’s Interlude.”

Halsey and the men of BTS have been friends since 2017 — “ok i just met @BTS_twt and they are the coolest! WOW,” she wrote on Twitter at the time — and they all performed their collaboration “Boy With Luv” together at the Billboard Music Awards in May.

After they released the song, it debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 list, making it the highest-charting K-pop song ever sung by a group, according to Billboard.

Halsey recently performed alongside Taylor Swift and Camila Cabello at the American Music Awards, where she accepted the award for favorite pop/rock song for her hit single “Without Me.” She also performed her song “Graveyard” at the November show.