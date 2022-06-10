Halsey Responds to Former Nanny's Claims She Was Wrongfully Fired for Requesting Medical Leave

Ashley Funches, Halsey’s former nanny, claims she was fired after requesting time off work for a medical procedure

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 10: Halsey attends the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival at Crypto.com Arena on February 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Bud Light)

Halsey is telling their side of the story.

The "Without Me" singer, 27, responded to claims made in a lawsuit by their former nanny Ashley Funches on Thursday, in which Funches alleged she was fired from her position after requesting time off work for a medical procedure "that would require her to take a leave of absence from work," according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

The lawsuit also states that Funches "worked around the clock on consecutive days with little to no day of rest" throughout the "majority of her employment," and in October 2021, had begun complaining to Halsey about "her long working hours" and not being paid overtime wages.

The suit also states that Funches was paid a $5,000 one-time payment for her accumulated overtime, but was "offered no explanation as to how the lump sum payment compensated" Funches for "all of her overtime hours to date."

In a formal statement released by their representative, Halsey said the nanny's claims were "baseless." They asserted that the nanny was fired because of "specific incidents" when, they said, the infant was left "unsupervised in an unsafe location while under the nanny's care."

Halsey also took issue with the nanny's allegations that she had previously voiced complaints about not being paid overtime. "Consequently, while Halsey is both saddened and disappointed by this turn of events, they feel it is important to refute these allegations publicly, as they are vocal advocate against ableism and for ethical working conditions," the statement said, per their reps.

PEOPLE has reached out to Funches' attorneys for comment.

Halsey welcomed their first baby, a son named Ender Ridley Aydin, with partner Alev Aydin, in July last year.

A longtime advocate known for using their platform to speak out about everything ranging from ableism to social issues, the "Walls Could Talk" singer recently opened up about the many health issues they've been dealing with for years – and finally getting multiple diagnoses.

"I just want to clarify, for the benefit of friends of friends who may have any of the diagnoses that I recently shared, I didn't 'just get sick' I've been sick. For a long time. My sicknesses just have their names now," Halsey wrote on an Instagram Story. "I went to doctors for 8 years. Trying to figure out what was wrong with me. I was called crazy and anxious and lazy amongst other things. I changed my entire lifestyle."