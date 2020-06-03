The singer has been actively protesting with the Los Angeles community amid the killing of George Floyd

Halsey Reflects on Being 'White Passing' as Biracial Woman: 'I'm Not Susceptible to the Violence'

Halsey is reflecting on the privilege she has being "white passing" as a biracial woman in the United States.

On Wednesday, the singer — whose father is black and mother is white — spoke out after a Twitter user accused her of "never claiming her black side" in a since-deleted tweet.

"I'm white passing. it’s not my place to say 'we.' it’s my place to help. i am in pain for my family, but nobody is gonna kill me based on my skin color," she replied. "I've always been proud of who I am but it'd be an absolute disservice to say 'we' when I'm not susceptible to the same violence."

This isn't the first time the "Without Me" singer, 25, spoke out about being biracial but with the privilege of being white passing. During a 2017 interview with Playboy, she opened up about learning to accept that about herself.

"I'm white-passing. I’ve accepted that about myself and have never tried to control anything about black culture that’s not mine," she said, telling the outlet that she still strongly identifies as a black woman.

"I look like a white girl, but I don’t feel like one. I'm a black woman," the singer explained. "So it’s been weird navigating that. When I was growing up I didn't know if I was supposed to love TLC or Britney."

Throughout the last week, Halsey has been actively protesting with the Los Angeles community amid demonstrations over racial injustice and police brutality in response to the killing of George Floyd.

While protesting, the singer has been continuously updating her fans and followers about her experience at the rallies, including when police shot at her with rubber bullets.

"fired rubber bullets at us. we did not breach the line. hands were up. unmoving. and they gassed and fired," she wrote on Twitter earlier this week alongside four photos of police officers holding what appears to be guns loaded with rubber bullets.

Later, Halsey clarified that she was "not arrested."

"I'm safe," she tweeted. "There were ppl I had to get to safety as many of them have VISAs. Myself + many of my peers were shot, gassed + antagonized. The frontline was calm + did not provoke."

On Tuesday, she also shared a lengthy Instagram post detailing some of the violence that has unfolded with photos and videos from the protests.

"It’s become very clear to me that some of you need to see what I’ve seen," she wrote. "Please swipe through this. These pictures and videos don’t even scratch the surface. It’s easy from the comfort of your home to watch looting and rioting on television and condone the violent measures being taken by forces. But what you don’t see is innocent peaceful protestors being shot at and tear gassed and physically assaulted relentlessly."

"You think it’s not happening, it’s only the 'thugs' and the 'riots' right?" Halsey added. "The police are keeping you safe right? You’re wrong. This is happening everywhere. And innocent people exercising their rights to speech and assembly are facing violence and abuse of power."

To help combat systemic racism, consider learning from or donating to these organizations:

•Campaign Zero (joincampaignzero.org) which works to end police brutality in America through research-proven strategies.

•ColorofChange.org works to make government more responsive to racial disparities.