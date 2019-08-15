Halsey Reveals She Quit Smoking After 10 Years: 'I'm So Happy I Did It'

Image zoom Halsey Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Halsey has kicked the habit.

On Thursday, the pop star (real name: Ashley Frangipane) revealed on Twitter she recently gave up nicotine after smoking for a decade.

“I successfully quit nicotine a few weeks ago after smoking for TEN years,” the “Nightmare” singer, 24, tweeted. “I gained a lot of weight and probably lost some friends forever bc I was being a NUT (lol) but I’m so happy I did it and I feel v goooood. just wanted to share.”

RELATED: BTS Team with Halsey for Their New Single ‘Boy with Luv’ — Check Out the Teaser!

Since sharing the personal news, Halsey received support on social media from fans — and even a pop star peer!

Kelly Clarkson replied to Halsey’s tweet on Thursday afternoon to send some sweet encouragement: “I don’t even know you and I’m proud of you! That’s amazing! You’re too cool, talented, and inspiring for you to shave years off your beautiful life girl.”

I successfully quit nicotine a few weeks ago after smoking for TEN years. I gained a lot of weight and probably lost some friends forever bc I was being a NUT (lol) but I’m so happy I did it and I feel v goooood. just wanted to share. — h (@halsey) August 15, 2019

I don’t even know you and I’m proud of you! That’s amazing! You’re too cool, talented, and inspiring for you to shave years off your beautiful life girl 😊 https://t.co/bxwnmoiryF — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) August 15, 2019

These days, Halsey seems happier and healthier than ever. Since her drawn-out split from on-off ex G-Eazy, 30, the “Without You” singer has been dating 22-year-old English rocker Yungblud (aka Dominic Harrison), to whom she’s been linked since November.

Halsey gave fans a glimpse into their private relationship when she wished him a happy birthday on Instagram Aug. 6.

“darling dom. everyone who has met you in this life, for any amount of time at all, will be changed forever because of it,” she began her post. “for some, in small ways they won’t even realize. for others, in a life changing wave. and every single one of them will be better, from having crossed your path for even a second,” she captioned her Instagram post. “I love you.”