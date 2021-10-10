Halsey Portrays Kendall Jenner in Saturday Night Live Sketch with Kim Kardashian, Performs New Music

Halsey was a powerful presence on Saturday Night Live!

The singer, 27, returned as the musical guest on SNL, joining host Kim Kardashian West on the show to perform songs from their fourth studio album, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power.

First, the musician took the stage in a dark green catsuit and thigh-high boots to deliver a fierce rendition of "I Am Not a Woman, I'm a God."

They later came back for a second time for a heartfelt performance of "Darling" with former Fleetwood Mac member Lindsey Buckingham, wearing a black gown and hat.

In addition to singing, Halsey also flexed their comedic chops, appearing as Kendall Jenner in the "The People's Kourt" sketch, alongside Kim, Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner.

In the sketch, Kim presides over the courtroom as sister Kourtney Kardashian, while Kris sues Kendall and Kylie Jenner. "I'm suing Kendall because she has absolutely no drama," Kris says. "She won't cause any drama and it's damaging our brand."

"I'm a Jenner, not a Kardashian!" Halsey as Kendall replies. Kris then responds, "And that's something you need to work on, honey!"

Hours before the scheduled performance, the new mom — who welcomed son Ender Ridley in July with boyfriend Alev Aydin — teased that they might be too busy to hit the stage!

"Feeling very busy playing with my baby's chubby legs and tater tot feet might skip SNL idk," they tweeted. To which SNL playfully replied, "😳 please no!!!"

In August, Halsey opened up to Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe about being in love and the role their relationship played in the making of If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power.

"I love my partner, our relationship is so full of love and passion and communication. I remember having that moment when I was probably five or six weeks pregnant and being like, so what happens now? Do I have to be boring?" the musician said.

"So many of the things that I self-identify with are not compatible with motherhood," they added. "Well, that's when you realize too, that's when you take a step and you go, oh, I'm holding onto my trauma because it's part of how I define myself and I'm never really going to grow unless I really let go of that trauma."

Halsey also said the album was the "easiest one" they've ever written.

"Everyone was like, 'Why are you writing an album, you're pregnant?' Because it was the easiest album I've ever written," the "Without Me" singer said. "In true Halsey fashion, the writing of the album always manifests itself in a complete juxtaposition to how I feel in my real life."

"Manic, I told you, was this album that I had initially intended to be an angry, political, pissed off, fem pop-punk album. And then I ended up with these eclectic rainbows and butterflies, synth-like. And I was when I made that album, but it manifested itself in a different way," they continued.

In an Instagram post from July, Halsey said the concept of the album was "the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth."