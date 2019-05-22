Halsey Pays Ticket for Fan Caught Speeding While Listening to Her New Song: 'Drive Safely Please'

On Monday, the singer bailed out a fan who found rocking out to Halsey's new single "Nightmare" while driving was about to cost her a pretty penny

placeholder
Halsey to the rescue!

“Driving home from Penn State I got pulled over/given a ticket for the first time ever,” the fan, who identified herself as Francesca on Twitter, wrote. “When asked why I was going 99 in a 70 I was ~dangerously~ close to admitting I was bangin out to @halsey’s new song Nightmare.”

The tweet was quickly noticed by Halsey herself, who responded to the fan 20 minutes later, asking for her Venmo account information and offering to cover the cost of the ticket before encouraging the mini Speed Racer to slow down.

“What’s your Venmo? I’ll pay your ticket,” Halsey, 24, wrote. “DRIVE SAFELY PLEASE!!!!”

Halsey transferred $250 to the fan’s Venmo account, which Francesca captured a screenshot of before posting the act of generosity on Twitter.

“So this happened and I’ve never been more grateful or felt less deserving,” she tweeted. “@halsey you are unreal.”

Halsey’s new single “Nightmare” — the follow-up to her No. 1 smash “Without Me” — dropped Friday. The music video for the song, featuring appearances by Debbie Harry, Suki Waterhouse and Cara Delevingne, was released the same day.

