Halsey Teases They 'Might Skip SNL' to Play with Baby Ender Ridley

The singer, who welcomed baby Ender Ridley in July with Alev Aydin, tweeted, "feeling very busy playing with my baby's chubby legs and tater tot feet might skip SNL idk"

With an upcoming Saturday Night Live performance slated to happen in a matter of hours, Halsey teased they might be too busy to hit the stage!

On Saturday, the "I Am Not a Woman, I'm a God" singer, who welcomed baby Ender Ridley in July with boyfriend/screenwriter Alev Aydin, tweeted, "feeling very busy playing with my baby's chubby legs and tater tot feet might skip SNL idk."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Halsey is scheduled to perform as musical guest for the fourth time while Kim Kardashian West makes her hosting debut.

The people at SNL playfully replied to their tweet: "😳 please no!!!"

Since welcoming 2-month-old Ender, Halsey, 27, has been very open about their journey through parenthood, and the postpartum body changes that come with it.

On Friday, they tweeted, "I wanna tattoo my whole stomach but I think I gotta wait until I'm 'done having kids' cause some of my existing belly area tattoos have already seen better days."

The "Without Me" singer also shared that their whole "Twitter timeline every single day is just 'BOOBS'" as fans comment on their postpartum body: "I would love to talk about literally anything else!!!!" they added.

RELATED VIDEO: Halsey Welcomes First Baby, Ender Ridley, with Boyfriend Alev Aydin: 'Powered by Love'

In a separate tweet, Halsey answered frequently asked questions on the topic.

"1. They look like that cause I'm breastfeeding. 2. Yeah I can't believe it either 3. Yes they get in the way 4. No I don't know if they'll go back to normal ever 5. Yep they hurt 6. Yes it's weird to look different then [sic] I'm used to 7. Yes I'll probs delete this," the artist wrote.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

In September, Halsey got candid about the emotions and public scrutiny they've faced as a new parent as well.

After telling Zane Lowe that they "feel so full of gratitude" after welcoming Ender, they admitted the experience has come with its own set of challenges, specifically when it comes to public perception.

"I got treated like a teen mom a lot of the times, you know what I mean? Where people were like, 'Oh my God, you're so young, and you have so much to do in your career, and you're not married and you're this,'" Halsey told Lowe on New Music Daily on Apple Music 1 in August.

Despite the "feelings of shame" that followed such comments, Halsey said they were confident in their decision to start a family. "So f— 'em and I just was like, I'm going to do what I want to do. You know what I mean? I was like, this is important to me," they added.