Halsey Reveals She First Met Boyfriend Evan Peters' Friends While Dressed as Marilyn Manson

Making an impression.

Sitting down with First We Feast for their ever-popular Hot Ones series, Halsey, 25, discussed an array of topics with host Sean Evans — including how she was dressed when she first met boyfriend Evan Peters‘ friends.

Halsey revealed she was dressed as fellow musician Marilyn Manson for Halloween when her American Horror Story beau introduced her to all of his pals.

“I went out with my boyfriend, we had just started seeing each other, and I met all of his friends for the first time dressed like that,” Halsey said.

“He was a good sport about it, he was like, ‘This is my girlfriend.’ He was, like, super proud,” she added.

Halsey and Peters, 33, first began dating back in September 2019 after the “Without Me” singer split from her British rocker boyfriend, Yungblud.

Spotted together at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Los Angeles, the duo appeared to be flirting per an onlooker.

The two later made their relationship red carpet official in October 2019 when they attended the American Horror Story 100th Episode Celebration together wearing matching Sonny & Cher Halloween costumes.

Speaking to E! News, a source told the outlet that “Halsey has always been a huge fan of Evan’s,” adding that they were set up by a friend and that they “had also been chatting over social media before deciding to hang out.”

During her Hot Ones guest appearance, Halsey also dished on the decision to include John Mayer‘s voicemail as an outro to her song “3am.”

Explaining that the placement made the perfect transition into the next song on the album — her hit single “Without Me” — Halsey revealed, “I actually kind of did it selfishly. It was for myself.”

She added, “The voicemail happens right before ‘Without Me’ happens on the record and John called me the week it came out and was like, ‘This is gonna be your biggest song.’ And I was like, ‘Sure.’ And he was right. So, I owed it to him.”

During her interview, the songstress also gave a shout out to another musician — Shawn Mendes, who is a Hot Ones alum.

“I love Shawn Mendes,” she said. “Isn’t he the sweetest guy? Sweetest kid. It’s the Canadians, man. I don’t know what they’re doing over there,” she joked.

