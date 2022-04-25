"I have been in and out of the hospital for the past few weeks dealing with some new challenges," Halsey told fans in an Instagram story posted Sunday

Halsey Warns Fans She May Go 'MIA' Ahead of Tour Due to Endometriosis Struggles: 'Doing the Best I Can'

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 16: Halsey attends the REVOLVE x The h.wood Group Present REVOLVE FESTIVAL at Merv Griffin Estate on April 16, 2022 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for REVOLVE)

Halsey is letting fans know they may need to take some time off.

In a new post shared to their Instagram Story on Sunday, the 27-year-old singer opened up about potentially needing to scale back their workload due to ongoing health complications related to endometriosis.

"I have been in and out of the hospital for the past few weeks dealing with some new challenges. Trying my best to keep things normal; Grammys, Coachella etc.," read the caption, posted alongside a selfie of Halsey holding up a peace sign while laying in bed.

"But my body is putting up a strong protest. And ultimately demanding that I slow down or stop foreal this time. Especially so I can be in the best shape for tour."

"Chronic illness is a complex mystery. If I am or have been MIA please don't take it personally," continued the post. "I am doing the best I can under difficult circumstances. Sharing this for my fellow spoonies. All that glitters… 🥄"

Halsey is currently gearing up to embark on the Love and Power Tour in support of their latest album, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power. Featuring opening acts Beabadoobee, PinkPantheress, The Marías, Abby Roberts, and Wolf Alice, the tour launches May 17 in West Palm Beach, Florida and continues through Sept. 22 at Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware.

Earlier this month, the "You Should Be Sad" performer revealed they had surgery three days before attending the 2022 Grammys, where If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power was nominated for best alternative music album, in an Instagram post. "The last time I attended the Grammys was 2017 and it was 3 days after I had my first endometriosis surgery," wrote Halsey. "I walked the carpet with my stitches still in 😅"

"As luck would have it, I'm attending tomorrow for the first time in years and I had surgery again (you guessed it) 3 days ago," continued the post. "Only posting this to say, if you see me be gentle lol I'm fragile. Fragile but excited."

Halsey has long shared details of their experience with endometriosis. In a since-deleted Instagram post shared on Jan. 6, 2017, they wrote about undergoing multiple surgeries in one day.

"Today I braved multiple terrifying surgeries," wrote the singer. "The most important of which being the surgery that would hopefully treat my endometriosis. For those of you who have followed this battle of mine or who may suffer with it yourself, you know the extremes to which it can be mentally exhausting and physically painful."

"I'm in total agony right now… (and I'm going to be in excruciating pain for a while cause I had quite the cocktail of procedures today)," continued their post. "In my recovery I am thinking of all of you and how you give me the strength and stamina to power through and prosper."