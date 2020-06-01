Halsey participated in protests in Los Angeles and Santa Monica over the weekend

Halsey Says She Was 'Shot, Gassed and Antagonized' by Police During Weekend Protest

Halsey is opening up about her experiences taking part in the Los Angeles protests over the weekend.

Joined by ex-boyfriend Yungblud, the "Without Me" singer, 25, first attended the Black Lives Matter rally in West Hollywood on Saturday, where she said that police shot at them with rubber bullets.

"fired rubber bullets at us. we did not breach the line. hands were up. unmoving. and they gassed and fired," she wrote on Twitter alongside four photos of police officers holding what appears to be the guns holding the rubber bullets.

Later, Halsey clarified that she was "not arrested."

"Im safe," she tweeted. "There were ppl I had to get to safety as many of them have VISAs. Myself + many of my peers were shot, gassed + antagonized. The frontline was calm + did not provoke."

"BUT MANY ARE NOT SAFE + MANY ARE IN CUSTODY," she added. "DONATE TO BAIL ORGS!!! I AM CURRENTLY."

In a follow-up Tweet, she wrote, "I wanted you to know I was SAFE because information was out of control. But I will NOT be updating any more personal information!!!"

"I WILL ONLY BE DOCUMENTING AND POSTING MY RECORD OF THE STATUS OF THE ASSEMBLY," she continued. "Thousands of you witnessed them fire on us unprovoked. Be safe."

Halsey similarly documented her experience protesting the next day in Santa Monica, where she was again joined by Yungblud, 22.

"Santa Monica I’m here I have medical supplies lots of it. They are masking," she tweeted before explaining "the horrors" of the day.

"[National Guard] + officers firing rounds into kneeling crowds," she wrote. "We dont have enough medics on the ground on our side. I was treating injuries I am not qualified to. So much blood spilled. If you have med training pls go + standby outskirts."

"And if you’re a white ally who is gonna stand and shout and antagonize the officers and NG and then hide behind black bodies when the shots start firing, f— you," she continued. "You couldnt understand a shred of the bravery of the black folks at the front line. Thank you to everyone who stayed."

She then went on to urge people to "listen to the black people speaking."

"You are not there to speak over them," she wrote. "If they are venting their pain and anguish out loud do not speak over them. Allies are there to help when help is needed. Not take control of the narrative. there’s enough of that already."

In another tweet, Halsey said not to "underplay" the strength of the rubber bullets because "you have been told they are 'not lethal.'

"I had to bandage a man who looked like his entire face had exploded today," she wrote. "So before you say, from the comfort of your home, that we’re exaggerating, please consider the injuries some have suffered."

When a fan asked her what supplies to bring to a protest, she replied, "Alcohol, disinfectant, gauze for excessive bleeding, non stick gauze pads and medical tape, eye pads, butterfly bandages, cold packs, neosporin, bandage scissors, tweezers and ace bandages."

After the protest, Yungblud shared a message about Halsey to Twitter, writing, "i need to say @halsey u were incredible today. u acted fearlessly and selflessly. u were so brave and inspirational. when innocent people were unlawfully wounded, u were there with a medical kit bandaging them up. u didn’t think about yourself for one moment. i am proud to know u."

Halsey thanked him in response, saying he "literally ran exposed in front of rounds being shot to drag wounded people to safety without even thinking twice."