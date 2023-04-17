Halsey Parts Ways with Longtime Label Capitol Records Nearly a Year After Song Release Drama

Halsey has cut ties with their former label, Capitol Records.

The "Without Me" singer-songwriter has parted ways with her longtime record label — less than a year after the public drama surrounding their single "So Good."

"After 8 great years the decision to leave Capitol is bittersweet, but we are excited about exploring a new partnership and sharing new music with fans," Halsey's managers, Jason Aron and Anthony Li of Anti-Pop, tell PEOPLE in a statement.

Capitol Records reportedly provided a statement to Variety confirming the news: "Everyone at Capitol poured their hearts and souls into helping Halsey achieve their dreams and present their music to the world. We are incredibly proud of all we accomplished together, and wish Halsey the very best in all their future endeavors."

Reps for Capitol Records did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Halsey. Foc Kan/WireImage

The 28-year-old Grammy nominee was signed to Capitol via the label's electronic music subsidiary Astralwerks in 2014. They've since released four full-length albums through the company: 2015's Badlands, 2017's Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, 2020's Manic and 2021's If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power.

But the relationship hasn't been without its difficulties. In May 2022, Halsey took to TikTok and claimed that Astralweks was preventing the release of their single "So Good" unless the star could "fake a viral moment" to drum up publicity.

"Basically I have a song that I love and I wanna release ASAP but my record label won't let me," Halsey wrote in the video, which included the track playing in the background. "I've been in this industry for eight years and I've sold over 165 million records and my record company is saying I can't release [the song] unless they can fake a viral moment on TikTok."

"Everything is marketing," she added. "And they are doing this to every artist these days. I just want to release music, man and I deserve better [to be honest]. I'm tired."

In a statement made to PEOPLE at the time, a spokesperson for Capitol Music Group said, "Our belief in Halsey as a singular and important artist is total and unwavering. We can't wait for the world to hear their brilliant new music."

The single was ultimately released soon after, with Capitol announcing via social media, "@halsey, we love you and are here to support you. We are committing to a release of 'So Good' on June 9th, 2022."

The label added in a statement: "We are an artist first company that encourages open dialogue. We have nothing but a desire to help each one of our artists succeed, and hope that we can continue to have these critical conversations."

Halsey celebrated the win on social media, joking on Instagram that "if you have the internet you have probably heard that I've been trying to put this song out for a long time."

Halsey.

"I didn't expect so much conversation about this record, all I know is that I wanted you guys to hear it and now you can. So Good, song on June 9th and video the next day. Endy gave me my flowers," they added on Twitter, sharing a series of photos that included their son Ender with a bouquet of flowers.

The musician recently announced a series of summer concerts at various Hard Rock Live locations this summer in support of LGBTQ+ organizations.

"I'm playing a handful of intimate venues with a string ensemble this summer in partnership with Hard Rock Live to benefit LGBTQ+ organizations @OutrightIntl & @HRC," shared Halsey on Twitter.

According to the announcement, the performances are scheduled for June 24, June 30, and July 2; with all concert proceeds and donations benefiting Hard Rock Heals, Outright International, and the Human Rights Campaign.