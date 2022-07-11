Halsey Launches Auction of Original Paintings Created Onstage to Benefit U.S. Abortion Funds

The Sotheby's auction follows the U.S. Supreme Court's recent reversal of Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that protected the right to abortion in every state

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Halsey attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Halsey is selling their paintings for a cause they're passionate about.

On Monday, the 27-year-old singer-songwriter announced they're auctioning off five paintings created onstage during their recently wrapped Love and Power Tour via Sotheby's and donating the proceeds to the National Network of Abortions, which supports abortion funds across the United States.

The auction follows the U.S. Supreme Court's recent reversal of Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that protected the right to abortion in every state, which Halsey's remained vocal about since its announcement in June.

Each painting available through Sotheby's was created by Halsey in three minutes while performing a song onstage during recent concerts in Detroit; Boston; Nashville, Tennessee; Gulf Shores, Alabama; and Portland, Oregon.

The artworks, which feature faces outlined in black ink and adorned with primary colors, are currently on display at Sotheby's New York gallery, per the company's Instagram. Bidding began online on July 9 with a starting bid of $5,000 as part of the organization's upcoming Contemporary Discoveries auction, which closes July 19.

Other artists featured in Sotheby's Contemporary Discoveries auction include Hugh Steers, Kara Walker, Wolf Kahn, Maureen Gallace, Andy Denzler and Lucian Freud.

Earlier this month, Halsey penned an open letter published in Vogue and said abortion "saved my life."

"Many people have asked me if, since carrying a child to term after years of struggling to do so, I have reconsidered my stance on abortion," wrote the musician. "The answer is firmly no. In fact, I have never felt more strongly about it."

Halsey Halsey | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

"My abortion saved my life and gave way for my son to have his," Halsey continued. "Every person deserves the right to choose when, if, and how they have this dangerous and life-altering experience. I will hold my son in one arm, and fight with all my might with the other."

The pop star welcomed son Ender Ridley with partner Alev Aydin in July 2021.

Noting that they had "miscarried three times before my 24th birthday," the singer explained, "It seemed a cruel irony that I could get pregnant with ease but struggled to maintain a pregnancy."

"One of my miscarriages required 'aftercare,' a gentle way of saying that I would need an abortion, because my body could not terminate the pregnancy completely on its own and I would risk going into sepsis without medical intervention," they added.

Halsey and Alev Aydin Halsey, Alev Aydin and son Ender Ridley | Credit: Alev Aydin Instagram

"During this procedure, I cried. I was afraid for myself and I was helpless. I was desperate to end the pregnancy that was threatening my life."

Halsey also shared that they were traumatized by the past experiences to the point that during the third trimester while carrying Ender, they even rewrote their will.

"I was prepared for the worst," Halsey shared. "I gave detailed instructions regarding the donation of my organs should I die or be declared brain-dead, meaning if my heart beat on but my brain wasn't functioning, the state would have permission to cut into my warm and still flush flesh and take my organs to save other lives."

"How funny that while my own heart would amount to nothing more than a series of involuntary movements on an operating table, a beating heart in my womb could mean I couldn't consent to saving my own life," Halsey noted.

Halsey attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Halsey | Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

When news of the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade, which had been in effect since 1973, broke last month, Halsey wrote on Twitter that they felt "defeated" by the ruling.

The decision lets individual states decide whether to allow abortions and will likely lead to all but total bans on the procedure in nearly half of the country.