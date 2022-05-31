Halsey said last week that their label was preventing them from releasing a new song until they'd achieved a viral marketing moment

Halsey's Label Says They 'Support' Singer as They Announce New Song After TikTok Drama

Viral moment or not, Halsey is ready to share their new music with the world.

The singer, 27, made waves last week after they claimed that their label was preventing them from releasing a new single until they'd achieved a major marketing moment.

Now, it seems Halsey has won their battle, as their new single "So Good" will come out next week — with the full support of Capitol Music.

"@halsey, we love you and are here to support you. We are committing to a release of 'So Good' on June 9th, 2022," Capitol wrote on social media Tuesday.

The label added in a statement: "We are an artist first company that encourages open dialogue. We have nothing but a desire to help each one of our artists succeed, and hope that we can continue to have these critical conversations."

Halsey celebrated the win on social media, joking on Instagram that "if you have the internet you have probably heard that i've been trying to put this song out for a long time."

"I didn't expect so much conversation about this record, all I know is that I wanted you guys to hear it and now you can. So Good, song on June 9th and video the next day. Endy gave me my flowers," they added on Twitter, sharing a series of photos that included their 10-month-old son Ender with a bouquet of flowers.

Controversy surrounding the song and Halsey's desire to release it erupted last week after the "Without Me" singer shared a TikTok claiming Astralweks, Capitol's electronic music subsidiary, was preventing the release of the track unless the star could "fake a viral moment" to drum up publicity.

"Basically I have a song that I love and I wanna release ASAP but my record label won't let me," Halsey wrote in the video, which included what appeared to be the unreleased track playing in the background. "I've been in this industry for eight years and I've sold over 165 million records and my record company is saying I can't release [the song] unless they can fake a viral moment on TikTok."

"Everything is marketing," they added. "And they are doing this to every artist these days. I just want to release music, man and I deserve better [to be honest]. I'm tired."

In a statement made to PEOPLE, a spokesperson for Capitol Music Group said, "Our belief in Halsey as a singular and important artist is total and unwavering. We can't wait for the world to hear their brilliant new music."

Halsey later shared a follow-up TikTok video that appeared to feature audio from a conversation about the situation.

In the clip, the voice on the other line explained how the singer could go about releasing the song, walking them through the steps to be followed if Halsey is "OK" with it.

"What?" the voice on the other end is heard saying seemingly picking up on Halsey's disappointment at the situation. "I just hate this," Halsey replied, so which the voice responded: "Oh I know, I hate it."

"So Good" will be accompanied by a music video directed by Halsey's boyfriend Alev Aydin, who wrote on Instagram that the song was written for him.