Halsey Shares the Sweet Reason Why She Included a Voicemail from John Mayer on Her New Album

Halsey’s latest album is filled with star-studded cameos, including a surprise appearance by her good friend John Mayer.

At the end of Manic track “3am,” a song that chronicles some of the doubts and insecurities that follow a night of drinking, Halsey, 25, includes an actual voicemail she received from 42-year-old musician.

“Your best song is the song that’s currently on the radio. How many people can say that? That their best song was the one that’s currently about to be a massive hit. It’s already a hit,” Mayer says in the message, without any reference to what he’s referring to. “It’s just gonna get more massive. How many people can say it? Not very many. Congratulations!”

Of course, following Manic’s release on Thursday, fans had plenty of questions — including what that voicemail was all about.

Asked by a fan whether the male voice belonged to her father, Halsey, who did not credit her pal on the track, set the record straight.

“It’s @JohnMayer ! Haha,” she wrote, before going on to share that the voicemail was left following the success of her 2018 song Without Me, which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“He predicted the success of without me before I had faith in myself,” she explained.

The singer went on to share that like the song’s name implies, the track was written after a very late “night out.”

“I came home and was ringing everyone in my contacts cause I was dying to talk to literally ANYONE so I wouldn’t have to sit with my own thoughts. I realized ‘hmm this is…bad.’ and wrote a song about it! Haha,” she explained.

Over the years, Halsey and Mayer have made it clear that despite the rumors that crop up from time to time based on their exchanges on social media, they’re just friends.

“The fact that we’re both alpha types, while not prohibitive, would make a romantic relationship difficult, especially when compounded by the fact we’re both highly driven and creative artists who value our independence,” Mayer jokingly explained during a 2018 episode of his Instagram Live show “Current Mood.”

“You know, for being my not-boyfriend you really do know me so well,” quipped Halsey, who is currently dating actor Evan Peters.

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up that November, Halsey explained that over the years, Mayer has given her “a lot of really good advice about staying true to myself.”

“The advice that he’s given me has been really organic and it’s been a lot about the art and the integrity and staying true to that because he’s managed to maintain his integrity while still having a tremendous amount of commercial success, which is so admirable,” she continued, before joking: “And then he’s like, ‘Screw it. I’m gonna go play with The Dead.’”

Halsey also opened up about how their friendship developed in an August 2017 interview with Billboard.

“I met John Mayer at a bar,” she said. “We’re like platonic mates now. If I think something is funny, I run it by him first, because he’s a comedic genius. He’ll tell me if it’s funny, but he’ll tell me if it’s not. I started answering people on Twitter by their first names. Someone will be like, ‘Halsey f—ing sucks,’ and I’ll be like, ‘Stacy, wow, calm down.’ He loved that.”